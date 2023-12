Elgar's hundred gives South Africa the lead

Elgar's moment came a little later, when he clattered a pull shot in front of square leg to mark the completion of an important set. He will now end his career with a century on every ground he has played a Test at home. Whether that prompted him to leap up and punch the air and scream like he just didn't care is up for debate. A celebration that over-the-top hints at something more than just satisfaction. Could it have been a statement made to a doubter ? Whatever it was that was fuelling Elgar, it helped him produce an innings of high impact. When he raised his hundred, he had 80 runs in boundaries, many of them through the off side which is atypical for him. It was almost like knowing he won't be able to play it for too much longer made him let the cover drive off its leash.