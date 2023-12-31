Gavaskar: Gill 'playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket'

Gavaskar feels Gill has to adjust to the demands and nuances of red-ball cricket

"I think he is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket," Gavaskar told Star Sports. "There is a slight difference when you play Test cricket when compared to T20I and ODI cricket. The difference is in the ball.

"The red ball moves a little more than the white ball in the air and off the pitch as well. It bounces a little more too. He should keep that in mind."

Gill endured back-to-back failures in Centurion in the first Test against South Africa. He was caught down leg when he looked to glance a wide delivery from Nandre Burger that reared up on a spicy opening-day pitch in the first innings, and got knocked over by Marco Jansen when he tried to play across the line in the second. His scores were 2 and 26, from No. 3.

That meant he finished 2023 with an under-30 average in Tests for the third consecutive year.