Stats - The shortest Test between South Africa and India
South Africa's dominance in Centurion, Rohit vs Rabada, and more
163 First-innings lead conceded by India in Centurion. It was the fourth-lowest lead they conceded when they suffered an innings defeat. It was also the first time in 40 years that India lost a Test by an innings despite falling less than 200 runs behind after the first innings.
The last such instance was against West Indies at Eden Gardens in 1983, where they were bowled out for 90 after conceding a 136-run lead in the first innings.
1 Innings wins for South Africa since their readmission in 1992 with a first-innings lead of less than 163. They had defeated England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's in 2022 despite a lead of only 161 runs.
7.66 South Africa's win-loss ratio in Test cricket at SuperSport Park in Centurion. It is the joint-highest for any team at a venue where they played 20 or more Tests. Pakistan also have a 7.66 win-loss ratio at Karachi's National Stadium.
South Africa have won 23 of the 29 matches they have played at SuperSport Park, a win percentage of 79.31, the highest for any team at a venue in Test cricket.
2 Innings wins for South Africa at home against India, both in Centurion. The first one came in 2010, when they won by an innings and 25 runs.
1263 Balls bowled in the Centurion Test, making it the shortest completed Test between South Africa and India. The previous shortest was the Ranchi Test in 2019, lasting 1325 balls.
34.1 Overs India's second innings lasted, their joint-shortest all-out innings in South Africa. In 1996 as well, they were bowled in 34.1 overs in Dubran, for 66.
Their second-innings total of 131 is their third-lowest in South Africa, after 66 and 100 they posted in that 1996 Durban Test.
51 Test wickets for Kagiso Rabada against India. He became the fifth South Africa bowler to take 50 or more Test wickets against India.
12.8 Rohit Sharma's batting average in South Africa. It is the second-lowest for any player with at least ten innings in top six in the country. Mohammad Hafeez averaged 11.83 in 12 innings he batted in South Africa. Rohit's average against Rabada in South Africa is 6.2, with five dismissals in six innings.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo