KL Rahul completes a rare set as wicketkeeper
The India batter marked his first Test as wicketkeeper with a hundred, and hit some high notes along the way
2 KL Rahul's hundreds in South Africa, both in Centurion. He is the first visiting batter to score more than one Test century at SuperSport Park.
3 Number of Indian batters with more than one Test hundred in South Africa: Sachin Tendulkar (5), Virat Kohli (2), and Rahul (2).
2 Number of Indian batters to score a hundred in their maiden Test as wicketkeeper. Rahul emulated Vijay Manjrekar, who scored 118 against West Indies in 1953, the only time he played as a designated wicketkeeper in his 55-Test career. Rahul is only the second Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in South Africa, after Rishabh Pant.
3 Fifty-plus scores for Rahul in his first international as wicketkeeper across formats. Before his Test hundred in Centurion, Rahul had scored 80 against Australia in his first ODI as wicketkeeper, and 56 against New Zealand in his first T20I as wicketkeeper.
6 Rahul's Test centuries in 25 matches outside Asia. In the last 15 years, only Virat Kohli has scored more Test centuries outside Asia among Indians - 13 in 53 games. Ajinkya Rahane also has six hundreds in 46 Test matches outside Asia.
45 Runs Rahul scored off 53 good-length deliveries during his hundred in Centurion before eventually falling to a ball on that length. The other Indian batters scored 36 runs off 115 good-length deliveries for four wickets.
79.21 The percentage of runs Rahul scored through boundaries during his innings of 101, the third highest by an Indian batter in a Test century (where data is available). Shikhar Dhawan's 107 against Afghanistan in 2018 had 87.85% of runs in boundaries, while VVS Laxman's unbeaten 124 against New Zealand in 2009 had a boundary percentage of 80.65%.
5-59 Kagiso Rabada took his maiden five-wicket haul against India in Tests in the first innings in Centurion. Rabada had 44 wickets in 12 Tests against India before this game; he now has 49 wickets, of which 40 have come at home.
5 Rohit Sharma's score in the first innings at Centurion is his lowest as an opener in 26 Tests. It was also his first score of less than 10 in 31 Test innings, ending his record streak of most consecutive innings without a single-digit score.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo