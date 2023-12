Series decider a good test for India and SA's next gen

He didn't get to bat in the first game, didn't bat long enough in the second, what does the third hold in store? Sanju Samson , in this latest avatar, has been given the finisher's role in one-day cricket. He doesn't really do that in the IPL or even for his domestic team but needs must sometimes. Samson has been around for eight years in international cricket and yet this will only be his 16th ODI. For a player who is capable of making the game look bafflingly simple, its baffling that he hasn't made more of an impact.