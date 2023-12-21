Patidar debuts as unchanged South Africa bowl against India
He replaced Gaikwad who picked up a finger injury in the second ODI, while Kuldeep was rested with Washington coming in
Toss South Africa chose to bowl vs India
Thirty-year-old Rajat Patidar made his international debut in the ODI series decider at Boland Park as an unchanged South Africa chose to field against India.
Patidar was one of two changes for India, with him replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad who picked up a finger injury in the second ODI. Kuldeep Yadav was rested, and in came Washington Sundar.
South Africa captain Aiden Markram said he hoped to continue the winning way after levelling the series in Gqeberha. He wanted to follow the same template of bowling first to replicate success from the second ODI, even if conditions were hot for fielding on Thursday.
India captain KL Rahul said that he did not mind batting first, and expected the pitch to stay the same across 100 overs. He also said he was keen to bat on this surface after finding the pitch "better" than the first two games.
In this series, bowlers have dominated proceedings in the first innings but in the last three ODIs in Paarl, the average first-innings score has been 291. The pitch report suggested a dry and slow surface but likely to get better under the lights.
South Africa have never lost an ODI in Paarl. India have a 7-2 record in ODI series deciders since 2019.
South Africa: 1 Tony de Zorzi, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram (capt), 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Nandre Burger, 10 Lizaad Williams, 11 Beuran Hendricks
India: 1 B Sai Sudharsan, 2 Rajat Patidar, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Tilak Verma, 5 KL Rahul (capt, wk), 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Mukesh Kumar
