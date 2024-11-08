Debut for Simelane as South Africa choose to bowl against India in first T20I

India went spin heavy with two legspinners in Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh and right-arm quick Avesh Khan. There was no room for uncapped allrounder Ramandeep Singh. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma could also bowl spin. Their batting was headlined by Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya but ends with Axar at No. 7.