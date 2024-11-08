Matches (22)
Debut for Simelane as South Africa choose to bowl against India in first T20I

India went with three specialist spinners in Chakravarthy, Bishnoi and Axar while South Africa missed Reeza Hendricks due to illness

08-Nov-2024 • 21 mins ago
Aiden Markram tries to get his field just right, India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup final, Bridgetown, Barbados, June 29, 2024

This is the first T20I between the two sides since their meeting in the T20 World Cup final this summer  •  ICC/Getty Images

South Africa chose to bowl v India
Aiden Markam decided to chase in the first match of South Africa's international home summer, with a line-up loaded with allrounders. Both Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee were included in the XI for the first time in almost four months in their respective returns from injury and conditioning blocks. Patrick Kruger, who has played either side of the T20 World Cup, kept his place and South Africa included a fourth seam-bowling allrounder in debutant Andile Simelane. The occasion was made extra special for the 21-year-old, who plays his domestic cricket in Durban.
South Africa also have the option of two specialist spinners in left-armer Keshav Maharaj and legspinner Nqabayomzi Peter while Markram may also bowl. Markram's regular opening partner Reeza Hendricks was ruled out with illness.
India went spin heavy with two legspinners in Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh and right-arm quick Avesh Khan. There was no room for uncapped allrounder Ramandeep Singh. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma could also bowl spin. Their batting was headlined by Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya but ends with Axar at No. 7.
Suryakumar was happy to bat first on a surface that should suit big run-scoring in conditions where a full game should be played. Despite some grey clouds overhead, a strong breeze should keep them moving and the sizeable crowd entertained.
South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Aiden Markram (capt), 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Patrick Kruger, 7 Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Nqabayomzi Peter.
India: 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.
Andile SimelaneIndiaSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs IndiaIndia tour of South Africa

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

