South Africa vs India, 1st T20I at Durban, SA vs IND, Nov 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Durban, November 08, 2024, India tour of South Africa
What will be the toss result?
SA Win & Bat
IND Win & Bat
SA Win & Bowl
IND Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
L
L
L
W
L
India
W
T
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 151.23 SR
10 M • 222 Runs • 24.67 Avg • 124.02 SR
IND8 M • 220 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 169.23 SR
6 M • 204 Runs • 34 Avg • 192.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 14 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 16 SR
IND8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.23 Econ • 16.9 SR
IND4 M • 8 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 9.62 SR
Squad
SA
IND
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Kingsmead, Durban
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2938
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.00 start, First Session 17.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-18.50, Second Session 18.50-20.20
|Match days
|8 November 2024 - night (20-over match)