Matches (37)
SL vs NZ (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (2)
WBBL (2)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
Australia 1-Day (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
WI vs ENG (1)
Live
3rd T20I (N), Centurion, November 13, 2024, India tour of South Africa
PrevNext
India FlagIndia
(15.4/20 ov) 170/4
South Africa FlagSouth Africa

South Africa chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 10.85
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 54/1 (10.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:IND 215
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

South Africa pick Sipamla and field; Ramandeep debuts for India

The Centurion pitch looked full of runs with both teams looking to push ahead in a series that is locked 1-1

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
13-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Ramandeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma warm up, Durban, November 7, 2024

Ramandeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma will be looking to make a mark in Centurion  •  Gallo Images

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl vs India
Aiden Markam won a third successive toss and decided to chase for the third successive time with the series locked at 1-1. Suryakumar Yadav was happy with the decision and would have batted first anyway on a Centurion pitch that looked loaded with runs.
Both teams made one change to their XI from the coastal venues. South Africa opted for an extra seamer in Lutho Sipamla, who plays his domestic cricket down the road in Johannesburg. Sipamla was among the top bowlers in the recently completed CSA domestic T20, and is a proven performer on the Highveld. He replaced legspinner Nqaba Peter, which leaves South Africa with only one specialist spinner in Keshav Maharaj although Markram can roll his arm over as well.
India boosted their batting and handed a debut to Ramandeep Singh, who boasted a strike rate of 201.61, for the Kolkata Knight Riders last IPL season. Ramandeep replaced Avesh Khan and provided a seam-bowling, all-round option. India stuck to a three-specialist-spinner combination in Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya making up the seam attack.
The weather at SuperSport Park was set fair and rain is only forecast for much later in the evening.
South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Andile Simelane, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Lutho Sipamla
India: 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
Lutho SipamlaRamandeep SinghIndiaSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs IndiaIndia tour of South Africa

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
IND 85.52%
INDSA
100%50%100%IND InningsSA Innings

Current Over 16 • IND 170/4

Live Forecast: IND 215
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
Player NameRB
SV Samson
bowled02
Abhishek Sharma
stumped5025
NT Tilak Varma
not out8344
SA Yadav
caught14
HH Pandya
lbw1816
RK Singh
not out25
Extras(lb 6, nb 2, w 8)
Total170(4 wkts; 15.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>