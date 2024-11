South Africa pick Sipamla and field; Ramandeep debuts for India

Both teams made one change to their XI from the coastal venues. South Africa opted for an extra seamer in Lutho Sipamla , who plays his domestic cricket down the road in Johannesburg. Sipamla was among the top bowlers in the recently completed CSA domestic T20, and is a proven performer on the Highveld. He replaced legspinner Nqaba Peter, which leaves South Africa with only one specialist spinner in Keshav Maharaj although Markram can roll his arm over as well.