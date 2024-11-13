Matches (4)
WBBL (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
AFG v BAN (1)
WCL 2 (1)

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I at Centurion, SA vs IND, Nov 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Centurion, November 13, 2024, India tour of South Africa
PrevNext
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
SA Win & Bat
IND Win & Bat
SA Win & Bowl
IND Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Stubbs
10 M • 271 Runs • 38.71 Avg • 144.91 SR
RR Hendricks
9 M • 216 Runs • 27 Avg • 131.7 SR
SV Samson
9 M • 315 Runs • 39.38 Avg • 178.97 SR
SA Yadav
8 M • 229 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 173.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PE Kruger
6 M • 8 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.75 SR
M Jansen
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 14.57 SR
CV Varun
5 M • 13 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 9.23 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 14.3 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA
IND
Player
Role
Aiden Markram (c)
Opening Batter
Ottneil Baartman 
Bowler
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Patrick Kruger 
Batting Allrounder
Keshav Maharaj 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Mihlali Mpongwana 
Bowling Allrounder
Nqabayomzi Peter 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andile Simelane 
Allrounder
Lutho Sipamla 
Bowler
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2947
Hours of play (local time)17.00 start, First Session 17.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-18.50, Second Session 18.50-20.20
Match days13 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question