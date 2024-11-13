Matches (4)
South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I at Centurion, SA vs IND, Nov 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Centurion, November 13, 2024, India tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
L
W
L
L
W
India
W
W
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 271 Runs • 38.71 Avg • 144.91 SR
9 M • 216 Runs • 27 Avg • 131.7 SR
IND9 M • 315 Runs • 39.38 Avg • 178.97 SR
8 M • 229 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 173.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 8 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.75 SR
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 14.57 SR
5 M • 13 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 9.23 SR
IND8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 14.3 SR
Squad
SA
IND
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2947
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.00 start, First Session 17.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-18.50, Second Session 18.50-20.20
|Match days
|13 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
India in South Africa News
Clarity the key in Varun's redemption arc
Out of the Indian team for three years, Varun honed his craft to come back stronger and stake a claim in the first-choice team
Stubbs channels his nerves to continue breakout run
South Africa were being turned inside out by India's spinners but they found a way through to level the series
Varun's five-for in vain as SA script comeback win
South Africa were struggling at 66 for 6 in a small chase before Stubbs and Coetzee turned the game around
Suryakumar's India aim to extend golden run in T20Is
India are on a 11-match winning streak and one more victory will equal their best-ever T20I run