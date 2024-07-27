Matches (8)
ENG v WI (1)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
Canada T20 (2)
MLC (1)
Live
1st T20I (N), Pallekele, July 27, 2024, India tour of Sri Lanka
Prev
Next
India FlagIndia
213/7
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(3.4/20 ov, T:214) 33/0

Sri Lanka need 181 runs in 98 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 9.00
 • Required RR: 11.08
forecasterWin Probability:SL 16.28%IND 83.72%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Sri Lanka opt to bowl; India pick Parag, Rinku

There was no room for Washington or Dube, while Sri Lanka picked Theekshana and Hasaranga as frontline spinners

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
27-Jul-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir have a chat before the toss, Sri Lanka vs India, 1st T20I, Pallekele, July 27, 2024

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir are in their first series as India's full-time captain and coach respectively  •  AFP/Getty Images

Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka's new T20I captain, won the toss and put India into bat in the first T20I in Pallekele. Asalanka stressed on the need to create the right environment for his young squad, while targeting "more wins than what we've had recently."
Sri Lanka went in with three frontline fast bowlers, with Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga as their frontline spin options. Dasun Shanaka, the former captain, also found a place in the XI as an all-round option.
Suryakumar Yadav, Asalanka's opposite number, wasn't too fussed about setting a score. He emphasised on trying to stick to a similar template that brought them T20 World Cup glory last month.
India chose to lengthen their batting, with Axar Patel slotted in at No. 8. It meant they had four specialist bowlers, Axar included, while Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag were expected to chip in with the ball. Rinku Singh was also preferred as a finisher over Shivam Dube.
The Indian team management also backed Rishabh Pant to continue at No. 3, a spot he held at the T20 World Cup, leaving Sanju Samson waiting for his opportunities.
India, the world champions, are coming off a 4-1 T20I series win with a largely second-string squad in Zimbabwe earlier in the month. Most of the Sri Lankan players are coming in on the back of a month-long Lanka Premier League stint.
Both sides are under a new coach: while Gautam Gambhir takes over from Rahul Dravid full-time, Sri Lanka have handed the reigns to former captain Sanath Jayasuriya on an interim basis.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Wanindu Hasaranga, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Matheesha Pathirana, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Dilshan Madushanka
India: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Riyan Parag, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Sri LankaIndiaSri Lanka vs IndiaIndia in Sri Lanka

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
IND 83.72%
INDSL
100%50%100%IND InningsSL Innings

Current Over 4 • SL 33/0

SL needed 181 runs from 98 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Sri Lanka opt to bowl; India pick Parag, Rinku

There was no room for Washington or Dube, while Sri Lanka picked Theekshana and Hasaranga as frontline spinners

Sri Lanka opt to bowl; India pick Parag, Rinku

Asalanka: 'If you perform in the LPL, you should get a chance in the national team'

"What I really want is to get 100% out of my players, and to create a positive environment for them"

Asalanka: 'If you perform in the LPL, you should get a chance in the national team'

Suryakumar Yadav: 'The same train will continue, only the engine has changed'

"I'm going to play the way I've been playing so far, nothing will change," says India's new T20I captain

Suryakumar Yadav: 'The same train will continue, only the engine has changed'

Illness a concern for Sri Lanka as they flag off new era alongside India

During the recently concluded LPL, spin held sway over pace in Pallekele - will that trend continue in this T20I series?

Illness a concern for Sri Lanka as they flag off new era alongside India

Chandimal returns; Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in T20I series against India

Uncapped 21-year-old allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe has earned a call-up for the series

Chandimal returns; Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in T20I series against India
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
P Nissanka
not out2515
BKG Mendis
not out77
Extras(w 1)
Total33(0 wkts; 3.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>