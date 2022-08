India eye another series win as Zimbabwe hope for batting fixes

We may continue to wonder whether ODIs are still relevant but Shikhar Dhawan clearly loves the format . He said so before the series. He reaffirmed his love by scoring an unbeaten 81 in the first ODI on Thursday, his third half-century in four matches over last month. "It is a balanced format where you should know when to attack and when to defend, for both batters and bowlers," he had said. On the day, Dhawan and his opening partner Shubman Gill started off cautiously against the moving ball and later turned on attacking mode as they took on the chase. Of course, it wasn't a tall total (189) but it was a clinical performance from India nonetheless.