India eye another series win as Zimbabwe hope for batting fixes

Fast-bowler friendly conditions are likely to persist in Harare in the second ODI of the three-match rubber

Big picture

We may continue to wonder whether ODIs are still relevant but Shikhar Dhawan clearly loves the format . He said so before the series. He reaffirmed his love by scoring an unbeaten 81 in the first ODI on Thursday, his third half-century in four matches over last month. "It is a balanced format where you should know when to attack and when to defend, for both batters and bowlers," he had said. On the day, Dhawan and his opening partner Shubman Gill started off cautiously against the moving ball and later turned on attacking mode as they took on the chase. Of course, it wasn't a tall total (189) but it was a clinical performance from India nonetheless.

Zimbabwe, however, were expected to perform a lot better. They came into the match with a resounding series win against Bangladesh and they were facing an opposition that wasn't at full strength. Yet they still went down without putting up a fight. The only positive, apart from the decent opening spell by the quicks, was a brief counterattack from their ninth-wicket pair of Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava. This is also the fifth straight loss for them in a match that has Super League status.

Form guide

Zimbabwe LLWWL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

India WWWWW

In the spotlight

Sean Williams , who has been Zimbabwe's backbone in the batting order for many years, hasn't been in form of late. His most recent scores read 1, 2, 8, 33 and 28. On Thursday, he played his first ODI since January this year, after missing the games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh for personal reasons. With regular captain Craig Ervine out of this series with injury, Zimbabwe will want Williams to go back to playing more patiently and anchor the innings to help them to competitive totals.

Shubman Gill has been making a strong case to be India's back-up opener for the foreseeable future, and possibly even at the 2023 ODI World Cup. His 82 off 72 balls against Zimbabwe followed scores of 64, 43 and 98 not out against West Indies and the fact that he continued to open even when Rahul was in the XI suggests that perhaps, when the time comes, India see him taking over the role on a more permanent basis.

Likely XIs

Zimbabwe need a better performance from their top-order, but they are short of options. Even those on the bench right now - Milton Shumba and Takudzwanashe Kaitano - have struggled to make an impact.

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 2 Innocent Kaia, 3 Sean Williams, 4 Wessly Madhevere, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Bradley Evans, 10 Victor Nyauchi, 11 Richard Ngarava

India are likely to go with the same XI, unless they want to give Ruturaj Gaikwad or Rahul Tripathi a chance.

India (probable): 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 KL Rahul (capt), 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Sanju Samson (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Pitch and conditions

The conditions in the first ODI helped the fast bowlers, who found movement in the air and off the pitch with the new ball. Expect more of the same on Saturday. The weather is set fair, with a maximum temperature of 28°C.

Stats and trivia



Zimbabwe have lost their first wicket at an average of 8.42 runs across the seven ODIs in the current home season. The partnership of 25 in the first ODI against India was their highest opening stand in those seven matches.

India's bowling average in ODIs during the first ten overs this year is 24.32, their best in a calendar year since 2003 (23.68). This is a marked improvement from 2020 (169.33) and 2021 (95.00) when their first ten-overs average actually hit their lowest point since 2001.

