3rd ODI, Pallekele, July 07, 2022, India Women tour of Sri Lanka
India Women FlagIndia Women
(40.1/50 ov) 203/6
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women

SL Women chose to field.

Current RR: 5.05
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 34/0 (6.80)
Report

Sri Lanka opt to bowl against unchanged India in final ODI

Legspinner Rashmi Silva comes in for Achini Kulasuriya

Ankur Dhawan
2 hrs ago
Renuka Singh dismissed Chamari Athapaththu early, Sri Lanka vs India, 1st women's ODI, Pallekelle, July 1, 2022

India will be eyeing a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka  •  Sri Lanka Cricket

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs India
Sri Lanka opted to bowl in the third and final ODI against an unchanged Indian side in Pallekele. Sri Lanka made one change, with legspinner Rashmi Silva replacing medium-pacer Achini Kulasuriya.
India lead the series 2-0 after comprehensively winning the second ODI by ten wickets. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were the stars for the visitors, stitching together a partnership of 174 for the opening stand. The win meant India moved up on the Women's Championship points table to second place with four points.
That was after Sri Lanka ran India a lot closer in the first ODI. India scraped through to a win by four wickets in that match.
With the series already sealed, India will aim to complete a whitewash. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to salvage some pride and register a consolation win.
India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Harleen Deol, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Richa Ghosh, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Renuka Singh, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka: 1 Hasini Perera, 2 Vishmi Gunaratne, 3 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 4 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 5 Kavisha Dilhari, 6 Nilakshi de Silva, 7 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 8 Oshadi Ranasinghe, 9 Ama Kanchana, 10 Inoka Ranaweera, 11 Rashmi Silva
Sri Lanka WomenIndia WomenSri LankaIndiaIND Women vs SL WomenICC Women's ChampionshipIndia Women in Sri Lanka

IND Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Shafali Vermalbw4950
S Mandhanacaught620
YH Bhatiacaught3038
H Deolstumped13
DB Sharmacaught411
H Kaurnot out6572
RM Ghoshcaught29
P Vastrakarnot out2840
Extras(nb 2, w 16)
Total203(6 wkts; 40.1 ovs)
