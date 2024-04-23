Live Report - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024

Live
Live Report - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024By ESPNcricinfo staff
Henry strikes in opening over
... thanks to a stunning, one-handed catch by KL Rahul.
Henry's first five balls were either on good length or just short of it. For the last ball, Henry went full and just outside off. Rahane couldn't resist the temptation to drive at it. But all he managed was an outside edge. It went to the right Rahul - the first slip was a touch wide - and he dived full length and pouched it.
CSK 4/1 after one
PS: In the next over, Mohsin Khan could have had Daryl Mitchell but Yash Thakur dropped a straightforward chance at short third. Gaikwad adds insult to injury by hitting the next two balls for four.
Unchanged LSG bowl; CSK bring in Mitchell for Ravindra
LSG have won the toss and opted to bowl. "The only reason I can come up with is there is a bit of dew," LSG captain KL Rahul says. "We trained here yesterday and having played here before as well, dew plays a role in the second innings."
Ian Bishop asked Rahul how they plan to make the crowd quiet. "I don't think they are going to get quiet," Rahul says. LSG are unchanged.
"Something to work on for me - the coin toss," CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad says. "I have lost it now seven times." CSK have made one change: Daryl Mitchell comes in for Rachin Ravindra. Gaikwad confirms he will open the innings.
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Daryl Mitchell, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni (wk), 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Players: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Quinton de Kock, 2 KL Rahul (capt, wk), 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Marcus Stoinis, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Ayush Badoni, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Matt Henry, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Yash Thakur
Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh, K Gowtham
A pitch of two halves
One end has got more even covering of the grass than the other. So will we see, predominantly, spinners operating from one end and seamers from the other?
Matthew Hayden predicts there will be dew. So does that mean the captain winning the toss will be looking to bowl first?
The square boundaries are 66 and 67 metres. The straight boundary is 78 metres.
Latest from the venue
Deivarayan Muthu: Matt Henry is marking his run-up, with his New Zealand and Canterbury team-mate Daryl Mitchell assisting him. Can't spot Shamar Joseph or Naveen-ul-Haq yet. M Siddharth, the local boy, was first to arrive for training this evening and even had a long stint at the nets on Monday evening. He was a net bowler for CSK last season. Will he get a chance to go up against CSK today?
Devon Conway, who had been sidelined from the IPL with a thumb injury, has linked up with the CSK side in Chennai. He hit the nets yesterday and will complete his rehab in Chennai under Tommy Simsek, who is also the New Zealand physio. CSK's new recruit Richard Gleeson, though, is yet to join the squad.
CSK begin crucial run of home games
CSK like to keep things simple, and one of those things is: win five out of seven home games and three or four away ones and you are through to the playoffs.
So far in IPL 2024, they have checked the first box, with three wins from as many home games but the away matches have been an issue. There they have just one win from four games, which means they need to do even better at home to strengthen their playoff chances.
For that reason, their next three games - all at Chepauk - become crucial. Tonight, they are up against Lucknow Super Giants, who are used to playing on slow, spinning surfaces. Can CSK overcome this challenge? We will find out soon.
