Stuttering CSK look to make most of home stretch at fortress Chepauk

In the absence of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra has been opening the innings for CSK. He gave them blazing starts in the first two games, but his form tapered off after that and in the next five innings, he scored only 50 runs at a strike rate of 108.69. CSK generally back their players, and Ravindra is likely to get a few more games, but in a tournament with unprecedented scoring rates, they may not be able to afford slow starts for too long. KL Rahul has gone the other way around. He started slowly but has really picked up the pace in the last few games. In the first four games of the season, he scored at a strike rate of 125.49 in the powerplay. Since then, he has smashed it at 185.11 - something he has always been capable of. It's a great sign for LSG, not so for the other teams.