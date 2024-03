Live blog - KKR vs SRH, Natarajan removes Venkatesh and Shreyas Iyer

After Jansen's expensive first over, Cummins went to Natarajan for the fourth, and the plan has worked beautifully with the bowler getting Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer to mis-time attempted lofts over the infield. Venkatesh couldn't clear Jansen at cover and Shreyas couldn't get the better of Cummins at mid-off. Two tall men do the trick, and Nattu has two! KKR 32/3 in 4 overs