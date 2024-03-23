Live blog - KKR vs SRH, Natarajan removes Venkatesh and Shreyas Iyer

That was interesting because we expected Gambhir and KKR to try and use home advantage to make a spin-friendly surface. They also have solid spinners in Narine, Varun, Suyash and Mujeeb. The pitch report didn't suggest much love for spin, correlating with what the curator has told the local media that he won't be doing anything different that specifically caters to the home's side strategies. This topic, by the way, has been a bone of contention between the franchise and the curator over the last few seasons even though the Eden Gardens was the most spin friendly venue during the ODI World Cup which had neutral curators. That said, Starc and Cummins would be licking their lips to bowl here under the lights. As would Jansen, who has been named in the Sunrisers XI now.