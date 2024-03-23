Live blog - KKR vs SRH, Natarajan removes Venkatesh and Shreyas Iyer

Live
Live blog - KKR vs SRH, Natarajan removes Venkatesh and Shreyas IyerBy Sreshth Shah
Natarajan removes both Iyers!
After Jansen's expensive first over, Cummins went to Natarajan for the fourth, and the plan has worked beautifully with the bowler getting Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer to mis-time attempted lofts over the infield. Venkatesh couldn't clear Jansen at cover and Shreyas couldn't get the better of Cummins at mid-off. Two tall men do the trick, and Nattu has two! KKR 32/3 in 4 overs
To put the squeeze, here's Cummins now. Venkatesh returns for 7, Shreyas trods back for 0.
Bhuvi, Salt scintillate
The KKR team sheet had Venkatesh Iyer as opener. But out walks Sunil Narine alongside Phil Salt. Nostalgia merchants, sit up, but don't expect fairytales, not with two bouncers allowed per over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, playing his 11th season for Sunrisers, starts. And its a peach of an opening over.
But you can't say the same for Jansen. Salt cracks him for a hat-trick of sixes, but Sunrisers get some redemption because Narine is run-out after a mix-up. Shahbaz with a direct hit from point with Narine giving up on turning around after initially giving a sprint. KKR 23/1 in two overs
SRH XI: Cummins, Klaasen and who else?
Well, we have an answer with Sunrisers winning the toss and choosing to field. Cummins goes with three South Africans, with Heinrich Klaasen the no-brainer pick, followed by a retention in the XI for Markram. The fourth is Marco Jansen, the left-arm seamer.
No space for Glenn Phillips, Travis Head, or Fazalhaq Farooqi. Haven't spotted Hasaranga yet, so not sure he's here. Interestingly, Washington, Umran and Abhishek Sharma are all on the bench. Just been told this is also Cummins' first game as a T20 captain, not just in the IPL but in all cricket.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Mayank Agarwal, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 Abdul Samad, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mayank Markande, 11 T Natarajan. The impact-sub options are Reddy, Washington, Malik, Phillips and Abhishek.
As for KKR, Iyer is captaining, so he has recovered from a back spasm. Phil Salt gets a cap right away, walking into the XI after coming in as a late replacement for Jason Roy. Last I checked, he was the World No. 2 T20I batter, and this was expected after he hit two half-centuries in two practice games between KKR squads. They've also got space for Ramandeep Singh at No. 6, with Suyash on the bench for now.
As it stands, Venkatesh Iyer will open alongside Salt, with Gurbaz missing out. Last season they used eight different opening pairs and since 2022 have been looking for a twosome that would deliver from both sides. In 28 matches since 2022, KKR’s openers have scored only 969 runs at an average of 17.6 – the lowest for any team.
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Phil Salt (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Rinku Singh, 5 Nitish Rana, 6 Sunil Narine, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Ramandeep Singh, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Varun Chakravarthy. The impact-sub options are Suyash, Pandey, Arora, Raghuvanshi and Gurbaz.
Pitch report, from Lara and Bishop
- tremendous outfield
- perfect conditions for cricket
- slightly skewed at one end (62m vs 67m)
- "I see a lot of runs", says Brian Lara. "Even 200 isn't safe."
That was interesting because we expected Gambhir and KKR to try and use home advantage to make a spin-friendly surface. They also have solid spinners in Narine, Varun, Suyash and Mujeeb. The pitch report didn't suggest much love for spin, correlating with what the curator has told the local media that he won't be doing anything different that specifically caters to the home's side strategies. This topic, by the way, has been a bone of contention between the franchise and the curator over the last few seasons even though the Eden Gardens was the most spin friendly venue during the ODI World Cup which had neutral curators. That said, Starc and Cummins would be licking their lips to bowl here under the lights. As would Jansen, who has been named in the Sunrisers XI now.
Will 'Float' float or sink?
What is Float? According to Nathan Lyon, "Fastest Left-armer Of All-Time", his nickname for Mitchell Starc. Bought for a jaw-dropping price of USD 2.98 million (INR 24.75 crore) - the biggest ever in the IPL - he comes into the KKR set-up looking to add muscle to a very weak fast-bowling set-up.
The other Indian seamers are young, and in IPL 2023 they showed promise but still ended up with the bad marks on the report card. Their pacers' economy of 10.45 last season was the worst of all pace attacks in IPL history. Their powerplay economy of 9.45 was also the worst, a real problem for the team.
But can Starc fix all that with his 24 deliveries per game? We caught up with Steven Smith to find out.
Purple and Gold vs Orange and Black
There are lots of reunions happening today. Pat Cummins returns to the home ground of his ex-franchise as captain of the opposite team Sunrisers Hyderabad. But he also finds Mitchell Starc at the other side at Kolkata Knight Riders, a rare occasion, they've confessed. For Starc himself, being at KKR is a chance to give back also from his previous stint that never happened. Rahul Tripathi also gets set to face off against his former side, and Manish Pandey will be at back in the KKR dug-out for the first time since 2017.
But the biggest of all is the return of Gautam Gambhir to the Eden. The man who handed the city their two titles in 2012 and 2014 returns this time as mentor, with fans hoping he turns this promising squad into a championship side.
Speaking of champion sides, there's a reason Sunrisers have asked Aiden Markram to step aside and hand Cummins the armband. He's basically won everything else, and the fans would love that his magic touch also rubs off at Sunrisers. He's got a new coach in Daniel Vettori, yet another coaching change by the franchise, but if results go well, this partnership could be a great, stable one in the long run.
