Buttler takes down KKR, Starc under fire, Rana denies Klaasen

It had everything. Twists, turns, controversy, magnificent ball-striking, and most crucially an entirely unexpected protagonist starring in a pulsating finish. Karn Sharma 's T20 batting numbers give you no warning of the inspired things he can do from time to time. Back in 2014 , he had hooked Mitchell Johnson, a man still fresh from his Ashes and South Africa exploits of 2013-14, over the stadium roof in Sharjah. Now he faced up to Mitchell Starc with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) needing 21 to win off the last over, and carved his first ball over backward point for a flat six. And he wasn't done. Two more sixes came in the next three balls, both thumped over the off side, and with three needed off two balls RCB were perhaps favourites. It wasn't to be, though, and the game ended with two moments of glorious randomness: a low caught-and-bowled off a low full-toss, and a run-out, with Phil Salt's athleticism rescuing an off-target throw from the deep that could have allowed RCB to steal a match-tying second run.