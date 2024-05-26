Live report - Starc gets Abhishek with a ripper

Live
Live report - Starc gets Abhishek with a ripperBy Sidharth Monga
Has Starc bowled the ball of the tournament?
Forget match-ups, you can't do much about this one. Abhishek Sharma has taken first strike to keep Travis Head away from Mitchell Starc. There is swing. Late swing. Starc has started outside off and slowly worked his way close to off before bowling the unplayable ball: hits top of off after starting around leg. At Starc's pace, you can't always get forward to it. The swing is late. Almost seam. Abhishek is gone. SRH 3 for 1 in one over.
It's better than the McCullum ball in the 2015 final. Better than the one he bowled to Head in the Qualifier 1.
SRH choose to bat first
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bat first, which is something we expected because they have been better at defending totals this IPL. Two nights ago, they defended what looked like a subpar total but the dew didn't arrive and the pitch deteriorated. They expect no dew again, and have decided to go with what has been working for them.
SRH have made one change to their XI, bringing in Shahbaz Ahmed ahead of Abdul Samad. That gives them an extra bowler should they not need any further batting depth. If Samad is not required, SRH will choose from among Umran Malik, Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande as the Impact Player based on how the pitch is going.
Kolkata Knight Riders would have chased anyway. They have been unbeaten in chases this IPL. They have made no change to their side.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma, TM Head, RA Tripathi, AK Markram, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, H Klaasen†, Shahbaz Ahmed, PJ Cummins*, B Kumar, JD Unadkat, T Natarajan
Impact Players Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar
Kolkata Knight Riders Rahmanullah Gurbaz†, SP Narine, VR Iyer, SS Iyer*, RK Singh, AD Russell, Ramandeep Singh, MA Starc, VG Arora, Harshit Rana, CV Varun
Impact Players Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey
KKR 2, SRH 0
1 Number of times a team has beaten the other in the final for the first time that year: MI after losing RPSG three times before the final. KKR have beaten SRH twice this year in two matches
To potato or not to potato
Two cities that cause biryani debates: should it have potato or not? These teams' batting this IPL has been as delicious as the biryani but KKR have the extra potato in the quality of their spin duo: Sunil Narine and CV Varun. The final is being played on a red-soil pitch, which means spin will come into play. Will there be dew or not? Two sides that have raised the level of - and expectation from - T20 batting come up against each other in the final. KKR have beaten SRH twice already; can the Hyderabad side reverse it?
