Live report - Starc gets Abhishek with a ripper

Two cities that cause biryani debates: should it have potato or not? These teams' batting this IPL has been as delicious as the biryani but KKR have the extra potato in the quality of their spin duo: Sunil Narine and CV Varun. The final is being played on a red-soil pitch, which means spin will come into play. Will there be dew or not? Two sides that have raised the level of - and expectation from - T20 batting come up against each other in the final. KKR have beaten SRH twice already; can the Hyderabad side reverse it?