Live report - Starc gets Abhishek with a ripper

Forget match-ups, you can't do much about this one. Abhishek Sharma has taken first strike to keep Travis Head away from Mitchell Starc. There is swing. Late swing. Starc has started outside off and slowly worked his way close to off before bowling the unplayable ball: hits top of off after starting around leg. At Starc's pace, you can't always get forward to it. The swing is late. Almost seam. Abhishek is gone. SRH 3 for 1 in one over.