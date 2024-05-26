Matches (15)
ENG v PAK (W) (1)
WI vs SA (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CE Cup (1)
USA vs BAN (1)
ENG v PAK (1)
Final (N), Chennai, May 26, 2024, Indian Premier League
SRH chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.00
forecasterLive Forecast:SRH 172
Live report - Starc gets Abhishek with a ripper

By Sidharth Monga

Has Starc bowled the ball of the tournament?

Forget match-ups, you can't do much about this one. Abhishek Sharma has taken first strike to keep Travis Head away from Mitchell Starc. There is swing. Late swing. Starc has started outside off and slowly worked his way close to off before bowling the unplayable ball: hits top of off after starting around leg. At Starc's pace, you can't always get forward to it. The swing is late. Almost seam. Abhishek is gone. SRH 3 for 1 in one over.
It's better than the McCullum ball in the 2015 final. Better than the one he bowled to Head in the Qualifier 1.

SRH choose to bat first

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bat first, which is something we expected because they have been better at defending totals this IPL. Two nights ago, they defended what looked like a subpar total but the dew didn't arrive and the pitch deteriorated. They expect no dew again, and have decided to go with what has been working for them.
SRH have made one change to their XI, bringing in Shahbaz Ahmed ahead of Abdul Samad. That gives them an extra bowler should they not need any further batting depth. If Samad is not required, SRH will choose from among Umran Malik, Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande as the Impact Player based on how the pitch is going.
Kolkata Knight Riders would have chased anyway. They have been unbeaten in chases this IPL. They have made no change to their side.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma, TM Head, RA Tripathi, AK Markram, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, H Klaasen†, Shahbaz Ahmed, PJ Cummins*, B Kumar, JD Unadkat, T Natarajan
Impact Players Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar
Kolkata Knight Riders Rahmanullah Gurbaz†, SP Narine, VR Iyer, SS Iyer*, RK Singh, AD Russell, Ramandeep Singh, MA Starc, VG Arora, Harshit Rana, CV Varun
Impact Players Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey
To potato or not to potato

Two cities that cause biryani debates: should it have potato or not? These teams' batting this IPL has been as delicious as the biryani but KKR have the extra potato in the quality of their spin duo: Sunil Narine and CV Varun. The final is being played on a red-soil pitch, which means spin will come into play. Will there be dew or not? Two sides that have raised the level of - and expectation from - T20 batting come up against each other in the final. KKR have beaten SRH twice already; can the Hyderabad side reverse it?
SRH Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Abhishek Sharma
bowled25
TM Head
not out00
RA Tripathi
not out15
Extras(lb 2)
Total5(1 wkt; 1.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1493201.428
SRH1485170.414
RR1485170.273
RCB1477140.459
CSK1477140.392
DC147714-0.377
LSG147714-0.667
GT145712-1.063
PBKS145910-0.353
MI144108-0.318
Full Table
