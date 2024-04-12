Matches (20)
Live
26th Match (N), Lucknow, April 12, 2024, Indian Premier League
PrevNext

LSG chose to bat.

Current RR: 9.72
forecasterLive Forecast:LSG 189
Updated 4 mins ago • Published Today

Live blog - Khaleel strikes after fast LSG start

By Alan Gardner

Padikkal's woes continue!

25 Runs score by Devdutt Padikkal in five innings for LSG
Khaleel, bowling his third over of the powerplay, gets a second wicket - Devdutt Padikkal pinned in front of middle and leg for his fifth consecutive single-figure score since joining LSG. Thought about the review but there was much less doubt about this call, and in the end he just heads for the dressing room. Super Giants 42 for 2 in the fifth.

Khaleel hits back

6
1
4
W
De Kock misses a big swing across the line and up goes the finger! The ball was heading towards leg and de Kock went to the DRS - but ball-tracking had it shaving leg stump, umpire's call, so Rohan Pandit's decision stands. DC needed that after a fast start from the openers. Khaleel with his eighth wicket to go joint fourth on the standings.

None costlier than Nortje

No Anrich Nortje in the DC XI today, and this is perhaps why. The South Africa fast man, only recently back from injury, has not been at his best so far.

And we're off!

4
2
4
Quinton de Kock starts and finishes the opening over from Khaleel Ahmed with a boundary and LSG are on their way. Khaleel has been Capitals' best bowler so far this season but his first ball was short and wide, to be carved away over the leaping gully, and although he straightened up his line in response, de Kock managed a thick inside edge for four more.

Toss time - LSG defending again

KL Rahul has again won the toss and chosen to bat, with LSG looking to bolster their formidable record when defending a target - Karthik Krishnaswamy wrote on the topic after they beat Gujarat Titans last week and that piece is well worth your time now. They will of course be without Mayank Yadav (although he only bowled one over against Titans) after he suffered a side strain, with Arshad Khan coming in. Delhi Capitals have shaken up their selection as they look to get their season back on track: Kuldeep Yadav is the big name back in the side after injury, Mukesh Kumar also returns, while Shai Hope and Jake Fraser-McGurk - the latter on IPL debut - fill two of the overseas slots. That means no Anrich Nortje or Jhye Richardson tonight.

Can DC change their luck in Lucknow?

Hello, folks. Welcome back to Lucknow for game 26 of the 2024 IPL. There's no doubt about what to expect from this game on paper - LSG have won three in a row, including two on their own patch, so sit comfortably in the top half. Capitals, meanwhile, are bottom, with one win in five. They've got a weakness against spin, which isn't ideal when playing on Lucknow's black soil. And they've never beaten tonight's opponents either, from three previous meetings. But cricket isn't played on paper, is it? So let's see what the script has in store.
1
1
1
1
Current Over 5 • LSG 47/2

Devdutt Padikkal lbw b Ahmed 3 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
W
LSG Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Q de Kock
lbw1913
KL Rahul
not out219
D Padikkal
lbw36
MP Stoinis
not out11
Extras(w 3)
Total47(2 wkts; 4.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR54180.871
KKR43161.528
LSG43160.775
CSK53260.666
SRH53260.344
GT6336-0.637
MI5234-0.073
PBKS5234-0.196
RCB6152-1.124
DC5142-1.370
Full Table
