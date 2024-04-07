Matches (14)
RESULT
21st Match (N), Lucknow, April 07, 2024, Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
163/5
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
(18.5/20 ov, T:164) 130

LSG won by 33 runs

Player Of The Match
5/30
yash-thakur
Cricinfo's MVP
84.38 ptsImpact List
krunal-pandya
Report

Spinners, Yash Thakur defend 163 to seal LSG's first-ever win against Titans

Titans looked on track in the chase at a point but then lost eight wickets for just 48 runs

Alan Gardner
07-Apr-2024 • 42 mins ago
Yash Thakur claimed a five-for&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants 163 for 5 (Stoinis 58, Umesh 2-22) beat Gujarat Titans 130 all out (Sudharsan 31, Thakur 5-30, Krunal 3-11) by 33 runs
Lucknow Super Giants claimed their third win in a row, and first over Gujarat Titans in five attempts, with a fighting defence of 163 in Lucknow. Marcus Stoinis' first half-century of the season provided the ballast after the home side had chosen to bat first and, although Titans started well in their run chase, Yash Thakur claimed a maiden five-for to help demolish the innings.
The LSG batting effort was rarely fluent, captain KL Rahul and Stoinis opting for accumulation after Umesh Yadav had struck twice with the new ball. Both fell when looking to up the ante and it needed flashes of power from Nicholas Pooran plus a cameo from Ayush Badoni to get them up to a respectable score.
In their favour was the fact LSG had never been beaten defending a target of 160-plus. Titans looked set to threaten that record after racing to 54 without loss inside the powerplay, only for a stunning collapse of 8 for 48 to make it 13 from 13 for LSG. After Yash skidded one through Shubman Gill, Ravi Bishnoi's spectacular caught-and-bowled dismissal of Kane Williamson provided the spark, while Krunal Pandya raced through his four-over allocation for figures of 3 for 11 as Titans imploded.
That they managed such a comfortable defence was even more remarkable given LSG lost the services of their new pace sensation, Mayank Yadav, after just a single over due to a side strain - the one sour note as Rahul's team moved to six points and third in the table.
Titans start strong then stumble
Chasing what seemed a middling target, Titans eased out of the blocks with a fifty opening stand inside the powerplay. Sai Sudharsan was all poise and wrists, hitting four early boundaries - including two off Mayank in his only over, during which the LSG fast man barely breached 140kph - while Shubman Gill looked to play himself in. With Mayank having to leave the field and M Siddharth struggling with front-foot no-balls, Titans looked to be cruising.
However, the dismissal of Gill from the final ball of the sixth over sparked an extraordinary collapse. Krunal whizzed through a tidy over, before Ravi Bishnoi struck with his second ball, leaping to hold a brilliant one-handed return catch off Kane Williamson, Titans' impact sub. Sudharsan then holed out to deep square leg from the first ball of Krunal's second over, which was followed by BR Sharath top-edging a sweep to deep backward square. Titans had shipped four wickets for seven runs in the space of 18 balls and suddenly had it all to do.
Yash we can!
Titans' chase never recovered. Krunal claimed a third wicket as the asking rate rose towards 12 an over, with the canny Yash returning to dismiss Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan in the space of four balls to leave the score 93 for 7. Rahul Tewatia presented the only danger of an upset, twice clearing the ropes in 30 off 25 balls, but he picked out deep square leg before Yash wrapped up the innings for career-best T20 figures.
Rahul's slow-and-steady rebuild
LSG were after a fast start against the new ball, with Quinton de Kock marking his 100th IPL appearance by clattering Umesh Yadav into the stands second ball. He didn't survive the over, however, an attempted repeat resulting in a big top edge to deep third. With Devdutt Padikkal notching a fourth single-figure score in a row for his new franchise, Lucknow were 18 for 2 in the third over and looking vulnerable.
Rahul is the perfect man for a rebuild, though, and he helped resurrect the innings in the company of Stoinis. After taking three boundaries off Spencer Johnson's second over, the pair batted watchfully through the middle of the innings, until what almost appeared to be Rahul's first shot in anger, in the 13th over, as the LSG captain attempted to hit Darshan Nalkande over long-on only to hole out. The partnership was worth 73 from 62 balls but ended just when LSG were hoping to push on.
Spinners squeeze but Pooran finishes
Stonis should have been dismissed in the following over, mishitting Noor Ahmed straight up only for Rashid to grass the chance running in from long-off. Noor bowled his four overs off the reel for just 22 runs - conceding a single boundary - and although Stoinis broke the shackles to pump Nalkande twice over long-on for a 40-ball half-century, he fell trying to target the same bowler, top-edging a skier to the keeper.
With two new batters at the crease going into the death overs, and Rashid still with two up his sleeve, LSG were facing an uphill struggle. Rashid conceded five singles off the 17th, but Pooran and Ayush Badoni released some pressure by taking Mohit Shah for three boundaries in the next. Although Badoni holed out looking to take on Rashid, Pooran carted the legspinner over midwicket for the only boundary of his allocation, with another six in the final over - in which Johnson conceded just eight - taking LSG beyond the magic 160-mark.
Marcus Stoinis Yash Thakur Krunal Pandya Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs GT Indian Premier League

Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick

Win Probability
LSG 100%
LSGGT
100%50%100%LSG InningsGT Innings

Over 19 • GT 130/10

Rahul Tewatia c Pooran b Yash Thakur 30 (25b 2x4 2x6 35m) SR: 120
W
Noor Ahmad c de Kock b Yash Thakur 4 (2b 1x4 0x6 2m) SR: 200
W
LSG won by 33 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
GT Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
B Sai Sudharsan
caught3123
Shubman Gill
bowled1921
KS Williamson
caught15
BR Sharath
caught25
V Shankar
caught1717
DG Nalkande
caught1211
R Tewatia
caught3025
Rashid Khan
caught03
UT Yadav
caught24
SH Johnson
not out01
Noor Ahmad
caught42
Extras(lb 2, nb 4, w 6)
Total130(10 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR44081.120
KKR33062.518
LSG43160.775
CSK42240.517
SRH42240.409
PBKS4224-0.220
GT5234-0.797
MI4132-0.704
RCB5142-0.843
DC5142-1.370
Full Table
