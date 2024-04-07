Live report - LSG vs GT - Midtable rivals face off

Live
Live report - LSG vs GT - Midtable rivals face offBy Alan Gardner
Rahul falls after laying platform
From 18 for 2 in the third over, the third-wicket pairing of Rahul and Stoinis had bolted together a stocky partnership worth 73 from 62 balls - but LSG's skipper now departs trying to take on Darshan Nalkande, brought on at fourth change by Titans. Rahul was looking to hit down the ground but it didn't come on to the bat and he was well held by Rahul Tewatia several yards in from the rope at long-on. A score of 33 off 31, with only three boundaries, tells you that it's hard work out there.
38 Balls for the fifty partnership between Rahul and Stoinis
Powerplay honours even?
LSG lost two wickets but chalked up 47 runs, going at just a tick under 8 an over - and that despite an economical start from Rashid Khan. Going into this game, Giants had the second-best powerplay economy for the season (8.08). The trend has been for lower scores in Lucknow, albeit the home side won with a total of 199 for 8 in their first outing of the season. That this one is pretty evenly poised after the first six is reflected in ESPNcricinfo's Forecaster, which has things 54% to 46% for LSG.
Padikkal's rough trot continues
He survived that first-ball lbw shout but doesn't last much longer. Devdutt Padikkal came into this match on the back of scores of 0, 9 and 6 for his new franchise, and this time he heads for the dressing room after edging Umesh Yadav to slip for 7. His previous two deliveries were a lofted drive over extra cover that would have gone for four but for a full-length dive from Gill and a swatted pull that did reach the boundary. But then came a flat-footed waft in the channel and LSG are two down early doors.
Six and out for Quinny!
6
W
There's no big score to mark his IPL century, as de Kock departs in the opening over. Having carted Umesh Yadav high over the leg side second ball, he attempted to repeat the trick and sent a big leading edge spiralling to deep third. A lively over then sees Titans lose a review after using the DRS for an lbw appeal against Devdutt Padikkal first ball. Gill seemed unhappy that Nitin Menon chose not to use UltraEdge when determining the involvement of Padikkal's bat.
Lucknow win the toss and bat
KL Rahul gets the option at the toss and the home side will be batting first - which could be crucial on a surfaces that is expected to get slower and lower. No changes for them. Shubman Gill, however, says Titans wanted to bowl first anyway. Two changes to the XI for the visitors, BR Sharath and Spencer Johnson coming in. Wriddhiman Saha is out with a back niggle. You can see what our experts, Mitchell McClenaghan and Tom Moody, think on Timeout.
QdK tons up
Quinton de Kock has been in good form, with half-centuries in each of LSG's two wins... and tonight he's reached three figures before a ball has been bowled! Of the five teams he's represented, his record with LSG - average 37.61, strike rate 145.75 - is the best.
A one-sided rivalry?
Hello and welcome to Lucknow for the evening match in Sunday's double-bill. The two newest IPL franchises have met four times previously, with Gujarat Titans winning them all. Tonight, on their home patch, Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to end that run - and they've got the league's newest, hottest talent, 155kph man Mayank Yadav, lined up to fire directly at last year's runners-up. We might not get as many runs as the Wankhede tonight, but it should be fun. Stay tuned for the toss and teams shortly.
