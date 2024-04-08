Mayank Yadav to have workload managed as he recovers from abdominal soreness

LSG's CEO confirmed as much after Mayank bowled just the one over against Gujarat Titans on Sunday night

Mayank Yadav, who has clocked 156.7kph in this IPL, was down on pace on Sunday night • BCCI

Mayank Yadav will have his workload managed over the coming week as a "precaution", according to Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) CEO Vinod Bisht.

Mayank, the tearaway quick who's been turning heads so far at IPL 2024, walked off after bowling just one over against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, leading to questions about his fitness.

"Mayank felt soreness in lower abdominal area and as a precaution we are managing his work load over next week," Bisht said on Monday. "We hope to see him soon in the field."

Mayank's pace was down on Sunday night, and he was hit for three boundaries in the fourth over of Titans' eventually unsuccessful chase.

Following LSG's win, Krunal Pandya, who had starred with figures of 3 for 11 in his four overs, shrugged off concerns about Mayank . "I don't know what is happening but I did have a brief couple of seconds' chat [with him] - he seemed okay, which was quite a relief for us," Krunal had told the broadcaster.

"A bright prospect, I'd been watching him from last two years. He used to [be a] gun in the nets," Krunal added. "Last year, unfortunately, missed it [due to injury]. But again, whatever conversation I have had, what I see is that he has a good head on his shoulders as well."