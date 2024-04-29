LSG get Mayank boost while Mumbai look to keep their playoff hopes alive

MI will need their overseas fast bowlers to step up, and soon

Hardik Pandya has had to rely on Jasprit Bumrah a lot in the bowling department • BCCI

Match details

Lucknow Super Giants (fifth) vs Mumbai Indians (ninth)

Lucknow, 1930 IST (1400 GMT)

Big picture - MI let down by overseas seamers

After two defeats in their last two games, MI's playoff chances have nosedived, and if they lose on Tuesday, they will be in the same boat as Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Before the season started, MI looked one of the stronger sides despite being thin in the spin department. Somehow, that has not translated into performances, and a big reason behind that is their overseas fast bowlers' struggles.

Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madushanka were ruled out with injuries even before the tournament started. Their replacements - Luke Wood and Kwena Maphaka - failed to meet the expectations. Nuwan Thushara has gone for 12 an over in the two games he has played, without any wicket to show for it. Gerald Coetzee, who has 12 wickets in eight games, has also run hot and cold, and has an economy of 10.10. All that has left Jasprit Bumrah with too much to do.

While LSG are also coming off a defeat, they are in a much better position on the points table. A win against MI could even propel them to second position. Apart from the advantage of playing at home, they will be boosted by the return of Mayank Yadav , who has passed all his fitness tests.

Form guide

Lucknow Super Giants LWWLL (last five matches, most recent first)

Mumbai Indians LLWLW

Team news and impact player strategy

Lucknow Super Giants

Matt Henry may have to make way for Mayank. That will also allow LSG to bring in Ashton Turner for an out-of-form Devdutt Padikkal.

Depending on whether LSG are batting first or bowling, one of Ayush Badoni and Yash Thakur could be the Impact Player.

Mayank Yadav's availability will offer LSG flexibility in their overseas combination • BCCI

Probable XII 1 Quinton de Kock, 2 KL Rahul (capt, wk), 3 Marcus Stoinis, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Ashton Turner, 7 Ayush Badoni, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Mayank Yadav, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Mohsin Khan, 12 Yash Thakur

Mumbai Indians

MI can consider bringing in Kumar Kartikeya for Luke Wood, especially if the pitch is on the slower side. Suryakumar Yadav (if bowling first) and Nuwan Thushara (if batting first) could be their Impact Player options.

Probable XII 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Nehal Wadhera, 7 Tim David, 8 Mohammad Nabi, 9 Piyush Chawla, 10 Kumar Kartikeya/Luke Wood, 11 Jasprit Bumrah, 12 Nuwan Thushara

In the spotlight - Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav

Quinton de Kock started IPL 2024 with a bang, scoring two fifties in the first three games. But since then he has struggled for consistency and has crossed 20 only once in six innings. Given LSG have not been able to score freely in the powerplay - their run rate of 8.38 is the second-worst in that phase this season - they need de Kock to be at his best soon.

Suryakumar Yadav was expected to revive MI's fortunes after his return from the injury. While his 166 in six innings so far, at a strike rate of 171.13, are not bad returns, both the runs per innings and strike rate are down by around 10 compared to last season. He has had two 50-plus scores but has made only 36 runs in the other four innings, including two ducks. As MI fight for survival, Suryakumar will have a key role to play.

Stats that matter

Pitch and conditions

In five games so far in Lucknow, no team has been able to breach 200 . Given LSG have a better spin attack than Mumbai, it will not be a surprise if the pitch for Tuesday's game is on the slower side.

Quotes

"If you look at Quinny's [de Kock's] season, he has played nine innings and has scored three fifties, which is not a bad thing. But also, he got out sort of in the first or second overs at times. We will know his X factor. He is a guy who on his day can take their game away from you. Do you want to make too many changes? I think with the experience he brings at the top, you don't want to change that. Just with his history, you need to back him in that position."

LSG bowling coach Morne Morkel on de Kock's form