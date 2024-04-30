Live Blog - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - MI collapse in the powerplay

These are the second and third overs of this innings

1 4 W • • 1 6 3 1 W 1 1

LSG lost a review chasing a caught behind down the leg side to start this innings. That time, KL Rahul thought he heard a noise and he turned around asking everyone he could for confirmation before he finally used DRS. That looked to be in hope.

Then the same thing happens. A ball down leg. A batter swinging at it. Keeping taking it with no trouble. Umpire stretching his limbs. But this time the challenge was immediate. KL knew there was a nick. He didn't need confirmation. SKY gone. That's like 20-30 runs off any total MI get from here. That's huge.

Guess who the wicket-taker is? Marcus Stoinis. He has a hundred in this tournament, batting up the order. He opened the bowling today. Imagine what India would do to have a player like that in their T20 squad? Someone who can bat at Nos 1-3 and give them two or three overs every game. Stoinis knows his limitations. He knows he doesn't have a lot of pace - but that actually works in his favour when bowling to SKY. Good on LSG for picking that up and going through with it. Like Hardik said at the toss, this looks a slow pitch.