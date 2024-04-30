Live Blog - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - MI collapse in the powerplay

Live
Live Blog - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - MI collapse in the powerplayBy Alagappan Muthu
How's Mayank doing
Mayank Yadav, on return from injury, is bowling like he is returning from injury. There was a fairly long first over
1lb
•
2nb
1w
•
4
•
•
And his slower balls aren't quite landing like he wants them to, which has resulted in some runs. He has also been denied a wicket (Ishan Kishan on 8) by poor catching from Ashton Turner
�1
�4
�2
�3
�1
�1
�1
�1
MI in disarray
In the course of 5.2 overs today, LSG have climbed up to second place for wickets in the powerplay with 18 strikes. They came into this game at joint-fifth.
Tilak Varma gets run out because in the chaos of an lbw appeal he forgets about where the ball is. Ravi Bishnoi doesn't and by the time he realises what's happened, he's run-out.
Then in walks Hardik Pandya, who had said Tilak's slow start against spin in the last game was the cause of their defeat, then gets out for a first-ball duck.
W
W
•
•
1
•
Naveen-ul-Haq has broken Mumbai with his very first over of the night. The Hardik wicket was a Test match special too. Bowled from wide of the crease. Getting the batter to drive hard and away from his body. The ball nipping away off the seam and against the angle to take the edge through to the keeper
�1
�1
�
�1
SKY gone
These are the second and third overs of this innings
1
4
W
•
•
1
6
3
1
W
1
1
LSG lost a review chasing a caught behind down the leg side to start this innings. That time, KL Rahul thought he heard a noise and he turned around asking everyone he could for confirmation before he finally used DRS. That looked to be in hope.
Then the same thing happens. A ball down leg. A batter swinging at it. Keeping taking it with no trouble. Umpire stretching his limbs. But this time the challenge was immediate. KL knew there was a nick. He didn't need confirmation. SKY gone. That's like 20-30 runs off any total MI get from here. That's huge.
Guess who the wicket-taker is? Marcus Stoinis. He has a hundred in this tournament, batting up the order. He opened the bowling today. Imagine what India would do to have a player like that in their T20 squad? Someone who can bat at Nos 1-3 and give them two or three overs every game. Stoinis knows his limitations. He knows he doesn't have a lot of pace - but that actually works in his favour when bowling to SKY. Good on LSG for picking that up and going through with it. Like Hardik said at the toss, this looks a slow pitch.
17 dots in the first five overs. That ball really isn't coming onto the bat. Plus it is also a reflection of how MI are stuck having to consolidate after losing Rohit and SKY in quick succession
�
�
�
�2
Mohsin strikes
There seems to be no relation between Mohsin Khan's amble up to the crease and the ball that he sends down.
At times, he gets big on the batter. Other times he gets swing that they aren't expecting. This time he has Rohit spooning a ball that he saw as hittable straight into the hands of short cover.
The MI batter throws his head back in utter disappointment. He still thinks that should have gone for four. But instead he's the one that's gone for 4.
17 Rohit's average against left-arm quicks in IPL 2024. Against right-arm quicks, he averages 151
�
�
�
�2
Big day today
How far will India go in the T20 World Cup?317 votes
Champions
Finalists
Semi-finalists
Super-Eights
Group Stages
�
�1
�2
�3
Toss: LSG bowl
It is VERY loud out there. Hardik, standing about two feet away from KL, has to scream to make himself heard.
Rahul lays out the team changes: Quinton misses out. Arshin Kulkarni is in the team. Ashton Turner is in the mix and yes, Mayank Yadav is in. He adds that he's been pushing the physios and the doctors to get him better quicker so that he can come back on the field.
Hardik would have wanted to bowl as well. He says the pitch might be on the slower side. One change, Gerald Coetzee is back for Luke Wood.
�1
�
�
�2
Welcome!
Are we at the make or break stage yet? It feels like it. Especially for teams in the bottom half of the points table, which is where Mumbai Indians are. They've made late runs at the business end to win it all in the past but this team doesn't seem to have that cohesion of old.
Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are a bit better off. One of their own has played one of the innings of the tournament and the other one of their own is perhaps the most exciting player in the league, especially now that he's got his fitness back. Mayank Yadav, we've missed you.
�2
�2
�1
�1