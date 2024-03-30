Live blog - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - Quinton de Kock gets to fifty

Live
Live blog - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - Quinton de Kock gets to fiftyBy Sidharth Monga
De Kock gets to fifty
Quinton de Kock is the closest thing to what could classify as anchoring. And yet he has reached 51 off 34 balls. That's a strike-rate of 150. Five fours and two sixes in his innings. Twelve boundary attempts in 34 balls. And it is only going to get better from here on.
PS: He gets out immediately, trying to hit Arshdeep Singh for a six and getting a top edge. It is a legcutter bouncer. LSG 125 for 4 in 13.1 overs.
�2
�
�
�
NIkky P jolts PBKS
It is not easy replacing a superstar Indian captain in the middle of the season and then also captain him as that Indian superstar is now going to be subbed out after he bats.
And it is so good to see LSG play T20 cricket. No anchoring at all. No Hooda or Badoni before Pooran and Stoinis. And they are all hitting. The presence of Pooran means LSG have taken off their spinners, Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar.
When Chahar finally comes back, Pooran shows just why he was taken off. A six and two fours. One of them a slog against the off a wrong'un into the big boundary. LSG 115 for 3 in 12 overs.
�
�
�
�
Chahar gets Stoinis after two sixes
1
1
1
1
1
2
•
•
•
2
1
1
1
6
6
W
It doesn't quite look like an easy pitch to hit spinners on. Quinton de Kock go through the first two overs after the powerplay getting nothing to hit. Then Stoinis biffs Rahul Chahar down the ground for a six followed by a pulled six. Immediately, trying a third six, he is bowled.
At 78 for 3 in the ninth over, in walks the captain Nicolas Pooran.
�
�
�1
�2
Powerplay goes to LSG
They have lost two wickets in the powerplay, but LSG haven't held back. They have made 18 boundary attempts in the powerplay. They end the first phase of the innings at 54 for 2.
�2
�3
�1
�
Livingstone injured
In the fourth over of the innings, Liam Livingstone pulled up sore in the field, and clutched his hamstring/quad area immediately. The fact that he went off immediately is not a good sign for Punjab Kings. Hopefully we get to see him back tonight.
�
�
�
�2
All kinds of funkiness
LSG have not taken long to go all funky. Regular captain, someone who insisted on keeping wicket despite recent history with muscle injury, is playing as Impact Player and under the captaincy of Nicolas Pooran. On top of that, LSG are batting first despite the dew last night.
And after two overs of sussing out the conditions, both the openers, Rahul and Pooran, are manufacturing shots everywhere. A flick-pull off the hip from Rahul is dropped. Quinton de Kock carves two boundaries from the off stump line. Rahul then takes apart Arshdeep Singh in the fourth over before late-cutting Arshdeep to point. He is gone for 15 off 9, but this is one of his better innings. Better than what he playing in the last match.
All of a sudden, LSG are playing T20 cricket. JL seems to have transformed the intent of KL's team. LSG 35 for 1 in 3.5 overs.
�1
�1
�1
�
Match ups
Punjab have worked out their best bowlers to deal with this LSG pair. This is their head to head in all IPLs, prior to today.
de Kock vs Curran: 11 off 14, one dismissal
de Kock vs Arshdeep: 15 off 15
Rahul vs Curran: 29 off 24
Rahul vs Arshdeep: 17 off 18, one dismissal
de Kock vs Arshdeep: 15 off 15
Rahul vs Curran: 29 off 24
Rahul vs Arshdeep: 17 off 18, one dismissal
�2
�1
�1
�
KL Rahul Impact Sub
From Nagraj Gollapudi, who was at the ground watching LSG a few days ago: On Wednesday, at a trial match, in the B ground adjacent to the Ekana stadium in Lucknow, KL Rahul was busy discussing strategies with Super Giants head coach Justin Langer and Pooran on the sidelines. Pooran had spent more than half an hour talking to assistant coach Lance Kluesener before joining Langer and Rahul where he carried forward the discussions. Rahul, wearing white socks, was keenly paying attention to the happenings in the middle and was even setting fields, fine-tuning positions and asking bowlers what to bowl. Not for a moment you’d have guessed then that he would be playing as an impact sub.
Pooran termed it as a precautionary move, but it is also a smart one. It now allows Rahul to decide where he wants to bat: open, as he did in the first match, or in the middle order, where there had been whispers he could want to audition to gain a spot in Indian squad for T20 World Cup. Update: He's opening the batting
�1
�1
�1
�
Toss: LSG bat
"KL Rahul is definitely going to be here. He is an Impact Sub," says LSG stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran, "He's just coming back from injury. Tough question [about the XII]. A lot of changes"
PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan says they're happy to bowl first, mentions when they were training yesterday they saw a lot of dew and they want to take advantage of that. Same team as the last game
LSG: Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth
Subs: Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham
Subs: Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Roussouw, Tanay Thagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia
Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Roussouw, Tanay Thagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia
�3
�3
�1
�
Pooran captaining LSG
Nicholas Pooran is captaining LSG! Regular captain Rahul is at the ground, wearing his gloves and wielding a bat. Is he impact subbing?
Also, Mayank Yadav, a young fast bowler from Delhi, has been handed a cap.
And earlier today, Lucknow Super Giants bolstered their fast bowling stocks with New Zealand's Matt Henry. He came in for the injured David Willey. That's a decent chunk of experience, which they probably need.
�
�1
�
�
Welcome!
Last year, the Lucknow pitch didn't really have any sympathy for its batters. This time, there is hope that a line-up featuring KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis will have much more in their favour.
LSG have options aplenty and if even two or three of them come off, they're going to be a huge threat with the bat. Punjab Kings also have explosive hitters, and their bowlers nearly defended 176 this season at one of the worst grounds for defending in the IPL (Bengaluru). There's plenty to look forward to in this clash. So stay tuned.
�
�1
�
�1