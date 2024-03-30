Live blog - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - Quinton de Kock gets to fifty

From Nagraj Gollapudi, who was at the ground watching LSG a few days ago: On Wednesday, at a trial match, in the B ground adjacent to the Ekana stadium in Lucknow, KL Rahul was busy discussing strategies with Super Giants head coach Justin Langer and Pooran on the sidelines. Pooran had spent more than half an hour talking to assistant coach Lance Kluesener before joining Langer and Rahul where he carried forward the discussions. Rahul, wearing white socks, was keenly paying attention to the happenings in the middle and was even setting fields, fine-tuning positions and asking bowlers what to bowl. Not for a moment you’d have guessed then that he would be playing as an impact sub.