LSG sign Matt Henry as David Willey withdraws from IPL 2024

Willey had earlier pulled out only from the start of the tournament, but has now made way altogether

England's left-arm quick Willey was bought by LSG at his base price of INR 2 crore (approx. US $239,856) at last year's mini-auction in Dubai after spending the last two seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Willey had already been on the road for two months in the lead-up to the IPL, having represented Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Multan Sultans in the ILT20 and the PSL, respectively.

Before that, Willey was in India, where he played the World Cup.

Henry, who was bought by LSG for INR 1.25 crores, enters the IPL on the back a successful home summer in Tests against South Africa and Australia. Before that, he was the third-highest wicket-taker from his side at the ODI World Cup, where he took 11 wickets at 28.63.

Overall, Henry has played 131 T20s, where he has grabbed 151 wickets. But only two of those matches have previously come in the IPL, which he played for Kings XI Punjab in 2017. He bowled five overs across those matches, and managed only a solitary wicket.