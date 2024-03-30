Rahul hands over LSG captaincy to Pooran for game against Punjab Kings

Pooran said at the toss that the team management wanted Rahul to ease back into action because he was returning from an injury. He missed the last four Tests of the home series against England before the IPL because of a quadriceps injury; he had missed several matches of IPL 2023 after hurting his quadriceps during a game and underwent surgery for the injury.

With LSG choosing to bat first against Kings in Lucknow, Rahul opened the innings with Quinton de Kock and whacked a six and four off Arshdeep Singh, before steering the same bowler to backward point for a nine-ball 15. Rahul is likely to be subbed off for a bowler in the second innings. He had kept wickets for them in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals and one of Quinton de Kock or Nicholas Pooran is expected to keep wickets against Kings.

Rahul had top-scored with 58 off 44 balls for LSG in their season opener on March 24, a fixture they lost by 20 runs. Rahul's innings came under scrutiny for his strike-rate of 131.81 in a chase of 194 but the LSG coach Justin Langer had come out in his defence.