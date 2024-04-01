Matches (7)
BAN v SL (1)
OMA vs NAM (2)
NEP v IRE [A-Team] (1)
Championship [W] (1)
IPL (1)
BAN v AUS [W] (1)
14th Match (N), Wankhede, April 01, 2024, Indian Premier League
RR chose to field.

Current RR: 5.45
forecasterLive Forecast:MI 149
Updated 4 mins ago • Published Today

Live blog - Boult's jolt leaves Mumbai Indians reeling

By Sreshth Shah

Kishan nicks behind

Test-match lengths work in T20 cricket too. Boult would agree and Burger joins the club too. Teases Kishan with a short-of-length ball outside off, and all he can do is poke it to Samson.
In walks the man of the moment: Hardik Pandya with Mumbai Indians at 20/4 in 3.3 overs.

No Impact from MI's Impact Player

It goes from bad to worse for Mumbai. After Ishan Kishan survived a Nandre Burger lbw call (which would've been out had Royals reviewed), Trent Boult strikes once again. This time, it is Dewald Brevis punching away from his body to a ball angling away, and a thick edge flies straight to short third.
All three dismissals so far have been first-ball ducks.
Boult's first over: art

Mumbai activate Impact Player in the first over

Desperate times call for desperate measures. With Mumbai two down in the first over, they have told byebye to the dismissed Dhir, and have brought in Dewald Brevis at No. 4. Can Mumbai's young brigade rescue them?
Mumbai forced to show their cards early and the left-arm barrage continues with Burger from the other end.
Mumbai jolted by Boult

Tremendous skill from Trent Boult in the first over to silence the Mumbai fans. Gets a ball to angle across from Rohit Sharma to get his edge. Then swings the ball into rookie Naman Dhir to get him lbw. Super control with the new ball!
Mumbai Indians 1/2 with fans still strolling into their seats.
Boult vs Rohit-Ishan

The former Mumbai Indian, Trent Boult, will begin the bowling. He knows this venue well and also has a strong record against Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma.
Rohit vs Boult: 1 dismissal, 100 strike-rate
Kishan vs Boult: 2 dismissals, 110 strike-rate
And guess what, Rohit Sharma is gone for a first-ball duck, nicking away to the keeper! Mumbai Indians 1/1
Royals aim for 3 in 3

With all the chatter about Mumbai Indians, you could forget that there's a second team playing today.
The Rajasthan Royals have batted first in both their games so far, winning by 12 and 20 runs. Jaiswal and Buttler haven't been among the runs but Mumbai is a favourite venue of theirs. Samson has begun strongly (as is his habit), and R Ashwin as a pinch-hitter has worked well too.
Among their bowlers, Avesh Khan has been nailing his yorkers and between overs 16-20 has an economy of under 7 this year. But they'll miss Sandeep Sharma, who can bowl in all three phases, and the Royals will hope Nandre Burger's pace can hurry the Mumbai batters in the first innings.
Their biggest positive of them all, however, has been Riyan Parag's form coming into the IPL. He had a stunning domestic season and followed it up with a POTM performance. Is it time to change our opinion about the young man?
Colour from Wankhede

S Sudarshanan has made his way to the ground for Mumbai's first home game.
"It’s been a windy evening in Mumbai. The afternoon heat has given way to a pleasant weather. There is heavy police bandobast per usual and some narrow lanes leading to the various entrances of the Wankhede are prohibited for motor vehicles.
"A steady stream of fans were making way to their respective entrance gates. No long queues spotted though. Unsurprisingly, those with Mumbai Indians t-shirts have ‘Rohit 45’ on the back. A few walked in with posters to reinstate Rohit as captain. Even the MI jersey replicas being sold outside - not the official merchandise - do not yet have Hardik Pandya’s name."
"Rohit, Rohit" at the toss

The toss host Sanjay Manjrekar says "behave!" to the Mumbai crowd as Hardik Pandya is welcomed with boos before the coin flip. They also chant "Rohit, Rohit" as the two captains made their way in.
Rajasthan Royals and Sanju Samson win the toss, and choose to bowl. He says Sandeep Sharma has a niggle and has been replaced by Nandre Burger.
As for Hardik, he announces the same XI, and says he is looking forward to the home support. Sports a smile. However, the broadcast shows Shams Mulani dropped, replaced by seamer Akash Madhwal.
Mumbai look to avoid going 0-3 down

They've lost two away games already, but Mumbai Indians are famously slow starters. This is familiar territory for them and two home games in a row could be the perfect way for them to ease into the season.
Karthik Krishnaswamy writes more in the match preview where he also says that even though Rajasthan Royals have won two games, they haven't met a side with Mumbai's batting might. That could test the Royals' bowling on a small ground. They are also struggling, a bit, with their openers' situation.
2

Hardik returns to the Wankhede

We go to the Wankhede Stadium for the first time in IPL 2024 as Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals this Monday evening. The teams have already arrived, and fans are slowly making their way in.
Before diving into the cricket, though, let's address the Elephant in the Room. In Ahmedabad, Hardik didn't get a pleasant welcome, but that was expected as he moved from Gujarat Titans. But in Hyderabad, it was remarkable as he got a rough welcome there too.
Now that we arrive in Mumbai, the question on everyone's mind is: will the Mumbai Indians faithful repeat the same? Sidharth Monga dives deeper into this conversation in "The People vs Hardik Pandya" and R Ashwin, too, has some thoughts. Guess we'll find out very soon.
All Match News

Live blog - Boult's jolt leaves Mumbai Indians reeling

Can slow starters Mumbai Indians kick into gear at batting paradise Wankhede?

The People vs Hardik Pandya - why, what, and the way out

Ashwin defends Hardik: 'Fan wars should never take an ugly turn'

