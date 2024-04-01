Live blog - Boult's jolt leaves Mumbai Indians reeling

"It’s been a windy evening in Mumbai. The afternoon heat has given way to a pleasant weather. There is heavy police bandobast per usual and some narrow lanes leading to the various entrances of the Wankhede are prohibited for motor vehicles.

"A steady stream of fans were making way to their respective entrance gates. No long queues spotted though. Unsurprisingly, those with Mumbai Indians t-shirts have ‘Rohit 45’ on the back. A few walked in with posters to reinstate Rohit as captain. Even the MI jersey replicas being sold outside - not the official merchandise - do not yet have Hardik Pandya’s name."