Hardik's long road to win over Mumbai hearts

When Hardik Pandya counterattacked with the bat the boos briefly turned to cheers, but another defeat meant the tensions remained

"When Mumbai Indians had zero trophies, he came in, and now they have five trophies," gushed Nikhil outside Gate 6 of the Wankhede Stadium as he showed his poster. It had photos of Mumbai Indians' IPL wins under the text 'The Empire' and those of Rohit Sharma with 'The Emperor' written above. Rohan was heading to Gate 7 and has tried to make it to at least two MI home games every season since 2016. The prime reason is evident in the poster he holds: 'U Will Always Be My Captain - Rohit Forever'.

Ahead of Mumbai's first home match of IPL 2024, the MI jerseys that were selling like hot cakes outside the stadium had 'Rohit 45' written on them. Scores of fans who made their way from the Churchgate Station, or from Marine Drive wore MI jerseys with the former captain's name and number on the back.

The stadium was only slowly filling in when Hardik Pandya completed a lap of the ground. He spotted Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was on ground for the pre-match show with the official broadcaster, and walked up to greet him. Just as they were about to go their own way, Sidhu pulled Hardik closer for a few animated words. Hardik was smiling through it all and gave a bear hug to Sidhu before joining his team-mates.

Mumbai had a usual-yet-unusual start to their IPL 2024 season. They lost two successive games - Mumbai have started campaigns with losses in the past - but fans, including MI faithful, had mounted pressure on their new captain Hardik for replacing Rohit after being traded in. He had been booed in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, and whether the 'home' crowd would back him was one of the storylines of Sunday's fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

By toss time, the venue was more than half-filled - a majority of Mumbai's blue dominating. When Hardik was introduced, the crowd jeered him and cheered for Rohit, prompting Sanjay Manjrekar to ask fans to "behave!" almost in the same breath. But the crowd's hostility only increased when Manjrekar interviewed Hardik. Even when names and photos of each player from the teams was shown on the big screen, the loudest cheer was reserved for Rohit, and boos followed as soon as Hardik's name was announced on the PA.

Things continued to go wrong for Hardik Pandya, and Mumbai Indians • Associated Press

Mumbai were asked to bat first, and so the crowd expected a Rohit special. Fanatic cheers rang across the arena as he walked out to open. They only grew louder when he came on strike for the fifth ball of the game. The anticipation - as he took guard, looked around at the field - only made the decibel levels rise. But Rohit was unable to keep out an away-curler from Trent Boult , and was caught behind, thanks to a stunning dive from Sanju Samson.

Left-armers Boult and Nandre Burger ran through the Mumbai top-order as 1 for 1 soon became 20 for 4. And so, Hardik found himself in the middle in the fourth over. More groans from the stands. The plot was perfectly set for the new Mumbai captain to win the hostile crowd over with his heroics.

The sixth over, bowled by Burger was an eventful one, with Hardik in the thick of it. He pulled the first ball through square leg to get off the mark with a couple. He then danced down to go over off but got a thick outside edge over backward point for four. Undeterred, he charged again to power one through covers off the meat. And then on the penultimate ball, he once again skipped down and smoked one that landed just short of the long-on boundary. At the end of the powerplay, he had the fans hollering in the stands.

He then played a couple of delicate glides to the deep third boundary before exhibiting the power of his wrists to slap a carrom ball from R Ashwin, who voiced his support for Hardik , away from the cover fielder for another four. With each of these deliveries, the MI flags in the stands went up, and so did the cheers for Hardik. It was like he had turned the tide and managed to win the crowd over. It was not to be.

Hardik Pandya threatened a Mumbai fightback but was cut short by Yuzvendra Chahal • BCCI

The crowd was silenced when he miscued one to wide long-on off Chahal to finish on 34 off 21. From there Mumbai added only 49 more in the last 11.3 overs to post 125 for 9, their third-lowest total batting first at the Wankhede

Unlike the previous two outings, Hardik did not open the bowling and had Jasprit Bumrah on from one end in the powerplay. Every over that he did not bowl drew cheers. But the boos were always hanging in the air. First, when he failed to hang on to a catch of Jos Buttler in the fourth over, despite a spectacular dive at mid-off. And then in the last over of the powerplay, despite making a diving stop at cover off Bumrah. Rohit applauded the effort, but not the large section of the Sachin Tendulkar Stand.