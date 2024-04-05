Suryakumar Yadav set to join Mumbai Indians squad
It is still not confirmed if he is fit for Sunday's match, against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede
Suryakumar Yadav will link up with Mumbai Indians squad on Friday. He has not featured in IPL 2024 so far as he was at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, recovering from an ankle surgery he had earlier this year.
It is still not confirmed if he is fit for Sunday's match, against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.
Suryakumar last played a competitive match in December, scoring a 56-ball 100 in the third T20I against South Africa Johannesburg. He picked up the ankle injury during that match.
Apart from the ankle surgery, he also underwent one for a sports hernia. As a result, he was ruled out of India's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home, their last T20I assignment before the World Cup in June.
Mumbai have lost all their three matches so far and are at the bottom of the points table.