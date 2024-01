Suryakumar undergoes groin surgery in Germany

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has had surgery on his groin in Munich on January 17 for a sports hernia, a condition that worsened over time and required medical intervention. This is the second surgery he has had in recent months after the one for an ankle injury he suffered during India's tour of South Africa in December.

"I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon," he said in a post on X after the surgery. Suryakumar had been in Bengaluru until a week ago for rehab for the ankle surgery and he is likely to begin rehab after the groin surgery in mid-February. He is likely to return to action in IPL 2024, which is set to begin in the third week of March.