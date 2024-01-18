Suryakumar undergoes groin surgery in Germany

"I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon," he said in a post on X after the surgery. Suryakumar had been in Bengaluru until a week ago for rehab for the ankle surgery and he is likely to begin rehab after the groin surgery in mid-February. He is likely to return to action in IPL 2024, which is set to begin in the third week of March.