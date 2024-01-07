Suryakumar, Hardik ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will not be part of the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series at home against Afghanistan that starts on January 11. Ruturaj Gaikwad is also unavailable with a finger injury, and is likely to miss the first part of the England Test series as well.

The squad for the Afghanistan T20Is will be picked on Sunday evening. There is no confirmation yet on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being part of it. Neither Rohit nor Kohli has played a T20I since the 2022 T20 World Cup, where India lost to England in the semi-final.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that both Suryakumar and Hardik are expected to be back in action from the IPL. Suryakumar, who led India in the T20Is in South Africa in December, hurt his ankle while fielding in the third and final match in Johannesburg. He recently underwent ankle surgery and is expected to return to training in a couple of months.

The Afghanistan series is India's last bilateral T20I assignment before the T20 World Cup, which begins on June 1, immediately after the IPL. Ideally, the selectors would have wanted all their first-choice 15 to be available for selection, including Hardik, who limped out of the ODI World Cup with a ligament tear during the league match against Bangladesh in Pune in November.

While the BCCI medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) had predicted a quick recovery, Hardik continues to be carrying on his rehab. It is learned that while the India allrounder continues to work on his strength and conditioning, he has not reached optimal fitness. As a precautionary measure, the medical team has advised Hardik should continue to monitor his workload.