Live blog - Samson key to big score for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Jaiswal plays the pull really well – a whopping 32 of his 54 sixes off pacers in T20s have come playing that shot (where data available). Nearly one in three pulls that he attempts off pacers goes for a six. But it’s also the shot most likely to get him out. Jaiswal gets dismissed playing the pull every 8.8 balls in T20s. When he’s playing other shots, his dismissal rate is nearly three times that – once in every 24.1 balls on an average. With two bouncers per over allowed in the IPL now, it’s something that oppositions can be expected to try against Jaiswal. Team won’t mind trading a few runs to see his back early in the innings."