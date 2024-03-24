Live blog - Samson key to big score for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Live
Live blog - Samson key to big score for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super GiantsBy Andrew Miller
Another drop to mar Lucknow's fielding
It's been a feisty over from Naveen-ul-Haq, and it should have been rewarded with a last-ball wicket. as Padikkal slides in from long-off to intercept a miscued back-foot slap from Jurel, but the chance goes to ground. Nevertheless, it's a boundary-less penultimate over, and given Rajasthan's designs on a 200-plus total, it's a priceless effort at this stage.
Free hit proves costly for Yash
Fine margins in this game. An otherwise fine over from Yash Thakur ends with a leg-side wide that Lucknow attempt to review, on the assumption the ball has flicked the pad... but instead the no-ball siren goes off, and up comes a free hit. Samson sits deep in the crease to drive lustily over the bowler's head for his fifth six, as Rajasthan take full toll of the bonus ball.
Hetmyer snicks off, Jurel survives tough chance
1
The helmetless Hetmyer gives us a treat with his facial expressions as he snicks off to Ravi Bishnoi for 5 from 7, only to review the decision with mild disbelief, before throwing his head back in shock as Snicko delivers the bad news. No-one else was in any doubt, bowler, keeper or umpire, whose finger went up immediately.
It brings out Dhruv Jurel, whose composure in the England Tests was a wonder to behold, although his first shot in anger is so nearly his last. A fierce slap down the ground in the same Bishnoi over finds a diving Mohsin Khan at long-on, but his outstretched right hand can only palm the ball over the rope.
Samson remains in situ on 62 from 42 but hasn't seen much of the strike of late.
Parag falls to end 93-run stand
Parag is gone this time, for 43 from 29 balls, to end an enterprising 93-run stand from 62 balls with his captain, Samson. He might have gone first ball, but he grew into his role with aplomb, including - from his penultimate delivery - a fierce flat slap for six over long-off that was more tennis cross-court than cricket shot. But Naveen responded to that indignity with a sharp bouncer, drawing a top-edged pull to deep midwicket.
It's an important breakthrough, with RR on 142 with 31 balls to come, but with Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel to come, it's probably not a cue for any let-up. Quite the contrary. 200-plus is very much on the cards at the strategic time-out.
Mohsin drops a sitter!
Oh my, that's a horror drop from Mohsin Khan. On 29, Riyan Parag launches a huge swing through the googly from Ravi Bishnoi, a spiralling chance loops straight up in the air to backward square, and plops straight through the fielder's fingers as he completely misjudges it.
One ball later, Samson tucks a single to move along to a 33-ball half-century, one that's been studded with two fours and four sixes, the latest of which, off Bishnoi, brought up RR's century in the 11th over.
How Lucknow got lucky against Jaiswal
Shiva Jayaraman writes: Lucknow Super Giants seem to have done their homework on how to bowl at Yashasvi Jaiswal. They gambled by giving Mohsin Khan - who bowls at death too for them - his third over in the Powerplay and that paid off.
Jaiswal plays the pull really well – a whopping 32 of his 54 sixes off pacers in T20s have come playing that shot (where data available). Nearly one in three pulls that he attempts off pacers goes for a six. But it’s also the shot most likely to get him out. Jaiswal gets dismissed playing the pull every 8.8 balls in T20s. When he’s playing other shots, his dismissal rate is nearly three times that – once in every 24.1 balls on an average. With two bouncers per over allowed in the IPL now, it’s something that oppositions can be expected to try against Jaiswal. Team won’t mind trading a few runs to see his back early in the innings."
2
6
1
Whatever it was that Sanju Samson discussed during the strategic time-out, it has the desired effect as Yash Thakur enters the attack for the first over of the resumption. Three sixes pour forth from the bats of Parag and Samson, who caps a 21-run over with back-to-back launches over the leg-side from a brace of short balls. It's 89 for 2 at the ten-over mark after a tidier follow-up from Krunal.
Jaiswal gets too busy too soon...
Oh dear, you can hear the silence in Jaipur after that dismissal. One ball after leaning into an outrageous ramp for six over his shoulder and through fine leg, Jaiswal swings through a more standard pull shot but gets the ball high on his blade, for a simple lobbed catch to mid-on. Reward for Mohsin at the end of his three-over burst.
It's a tame end to a momentarily thrilling innings, and it's the cue for Rahul to turn to his spinner Krunal Pandya... who should by rights have had Parag caught off a leading edge for a first-ball 0, only for Samson at the non-striker's end to get in his way, completely inadvertently. The ball was plopping towards his helmet and he had nowhere to go, as the bowler wraps him in a hug instead.
It's been a sedate start for Rajasthan, but already it's clear that Jaiswal is in the mood. Doubtless flushed with confidence after his towering exploits in the Test series, he's eager to take the attack back to Lucknow wherever possible, not least with a step-away-and-slap cut against Naveen-ul-Haq in the fourth over. His brace of boundaries off Mohsin Khan were understated in their class too.
And now, as the back-end of the Powerplay approaches, here comes Sanju Samson, capitalising on the use of Mohsin for a third consecutive over to flash a powerful cut through point before rolling his wrists on a flat pull through backward square for the first six of the match.
An odd innings from Jos Buttler, never entirely in control on a pitch where those aforementioned cracks do seem to be causing some disruption. Both of Buttler's boundaries, off Naveen-ul-Haq, are on the streakier side of secure - an open-faced carve in the air over deep third, and a startling one-handed launch over wide long-on as he belatedly picked the slower ball and kept swinging his hands through the arc. But one ball later, Naveen finds some more late jag on a full length outside off, and KL Rahul - keeping wicket ahead of de Kock and Pooran, perhaps in a bid to enhance his value for the T20 World Cup - stoops well to gather.
Spider's web stops play
Spidercam, Spidercam, disrupts games like a Spidercam can ... two balls into the contest, and a solitary run, and one of the cables has gone twang and is now lying on the outfield. We've got a lengthy delay while the engineers spin their web...
Mohsin Khan makes light of the delay to finish his over as he started it, just three runs in total, including a single apiece and a wide, and a ripper to finish, just eluding Jaiswal's edge.
Match Day Live with Moody, Jaffer, McClenaghan
Rajasthan win toss and bat first!
Sanju Samson calls correctly, and chooses to take first use of a brown, dry surface with plenty cracks that could come into play later. It's a sea of pink in the Pink City, and those fans will be all the more thrilled at that decision. It means an early sighting of the Buttler/Jaiswal alliance at the top.
KL Rahul says he'd have done likewise, and confirms QDK, Stoinis, Pooran and Naveen as Lucknow's overseas players, meaning no outing for Shamar Joseph just yet. Rahul, incidentally, will keep ahead of de Kock.
Rajasthan, meanwhile, have opted for three overseas in their starting XI, with scope to sub in Rovman Powell or or Nandre Burger, depending on how the game is going. A good way to mitigate their lack of out-and-out allrounders.
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Dhruv Jurel, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Sandeep Sharma, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Quinton de Kock, 2 KL Rahul (wk), 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Ayush Badoni, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Nicholas Pooran, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Mohsin Khan 10, Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Yash Thakur
Eyes on Jaiswal as Rajasthan open campaign
Good day to you, and welcome to match 4 of the 2024 IPL, between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. It's a clash of two of the nearly-men teams of recent campaigns, with Rajasthan reaching the 2022 final before falling away last time out, and Lucknow getting to consecutive play-offs in their first two seasons of existence, but as yet no further.
Both teams, however, are packed with men of the moment right now. None more so, perhaps, than Yashasvi Jaiswal, already a rising star in his own right, but suddenly propelled into an even higher standing by his thrilling Test exploits against England last month. His opening partnership with Jos Buttler could be one of the pillars of Rajasthan's campaign, assuming both men can fire at the same time. Which, as Abhimanyu Bose notes, hasn't quite been the case just yet.
Dhruv Jurel, another break-out star of the India Test series, is also itching to make his mark, and could be used as an impact batter, with Buttler and Sanju Samson already on hand to keep wicket. And for Lucknow, there's the prospect of an IPL debut for West Indies' shooting star, Shamar Joseph, whose thrilling display against Australia has earned him a late deal as a replacement for Mark Wood.
Plenty other subplots to come as the match unfolds. The toss is coming up in about 20 minutes.
