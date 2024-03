Live blog - Samson key to big score for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

It's been a feisty over from Naveen-ul-Haq, and it should have been rewarded with a last-ball wicket. as Padikkal slides in from long-off to intercept a miscued back-foot slap from Jurel, but the chance goes to ground. Nevertheless, it's a boundary-less penultimate over, and given Rajasthan's designs on a 200-plus total, it's a priceless effort at this stage.