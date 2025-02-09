Matches (18)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (4)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
ILT20 (1)
SA20 (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Hyderabad vs Srinagar, 29th Match at Thana, ISPL, Feb 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match (N), Thana, February 09, 2025, Indian Street Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hyderabad
W
L
Srinagar
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
FRH2 M • 34 Runs • 17 Avg • 147.82 SR
FRH2 M • 31 Runs • 31 Avg • 129.16 SR
SKV2 M • 82 Runs • 82 Avg • 164 SR
SKV2 M • 46 Runs • 23 Avg • 148.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
FRH2 M • 6 Wkts • 4 Econ • 4 SR
FRH2 M • 2 Wkts • 8.75 Econ • 12 SR
SKV2 M • 5 Wkts • 3.75 Econ • 4.8 SR
SKV2 M • 3 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 8 SR
Playing XI
Match details
|Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|9 February 2025 - night (10-over match)