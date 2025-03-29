Visakhapatnam gears up for S2E1 of Starc vs Travishek

Big picture - KL Rahul set to make DC debut

Starc now takes the new ball for a different team, and he'll be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) gun opening pair again on Sunday afternoon. If Starc can have the same sort of impact, it would be a major relief for a Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling unit that also includes Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar. Last season , these three were on the receiving end of an onslaught from Head and Abhishek that blasted SRH to a record IPL powerplay score of 125 for 0. That was in Delhi. This time, the battle shifts to Visakhapatnam, where DC staged a stunning comeback win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their most recent game. SRH, meanwhile, are coming off a defeat to the same opponents.

DC's opening victory was built on resilience. With the ball, they clawed back to restrict LSG to 209 despite letting them get to an ominous 161 for 2 in 13 overs. With the bat, they resurrected themselves from 66 for 5 to scrape past their target with three balls to spare. Even when they crumbled in both powerplays and both post-powerplay phases, they refused to tap out.

That resilience will be key as they seek a second win, armed with fresh insights on containing SRH. LSG's strategy of treating the full 20 overs like the death proved effective, and DC have the personnel to replicate it. Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar have the skillsets, and Axar and Kuldeep bring another year of wisdom.

But DC are not without problems of their own. Their top order misfired against LSG, and they can't keep relying on their lower order to keep bailing them out. New father KL Rahul is set to make his franchise debut, and DC will have to figure out the best way to fit him into their line-up. And they'll be wary of an SRH unit that will be desperate to prove that Thursday's loss was a mere aberration.

Away game for SRH, home game for Nitish Kumar Reddy • Associated Press

Team news and likely XIIs

With Rahul set for his DC debut, he is expected to slot in at No. 4, likely replacing Rizvi. Mukesh Kumar's availability remains uncertain after he sustained an ankle sprain against LSG, while T Natarajan, who is recovering from a shoulder issue, is unlikely to feature against his former team. If Mukesh is ruled out, Darshan Nalkande could step in. Another possibility is retaining Rizvi, dropping Fraser-McGurk, and bringing in fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Abishek Porel (wk), 4 KL Rahul, 5 Axar Patel (capt), 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Ashutosh Sharma, 8 Vipraj Nigam, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohit Sharma, 12 Mukesh Kumar/Darshan Nalkande.

There are no injury concerns in the SRH camp and they could field an unchanged team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Travis Head, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Abhinav Manohar, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Simarjeet Singh, 12 Adam Zampa.

Big question

Where is Rahul best used? No. 4 seems to be the likely slot, and why not: that's his best position (min. five innings) in terms of both average (49.08) and strike rate (139.90).

It's as opener that Rahul made his mark in the format, however, and a position from where he once smashed a 14-ball fifty, at the time the quickest in the IPL. With Fraser-McGurk out of form, is there a case for Rahul to partner Faf du Plessis at the top?

Rahul's best position? 94 votes Open with du Plessis No. 3, instead of Porel No. 4, instead of Rizvi

In the spotlight - Kuldeep Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy

Kuldeep Yadav endured a brutal start, getting hit for four sixes in his first seven balls by Abhishek. But he responsed by dismissing Abhishek, Head, Aiden Markram and Nitish Kumar Reddy, three of whom will feature on Saturday. He conceded 55 in four overs, but his breakthroughs prevented SRH from soaring beyond their final total of 266. Head, in particular, has shown signs of struggling against left-arm wristspin, being dismissed twice in nine balls against that style of bowling in the IPL, which makes Kuldeep a option to bring on early if the South Australian starts ominously against the new ball. As LSG proved against SRH, wickets are the only way to contain their explosive line-up. Against SRH in Delhi last season,endured a brutal start, getting hit for four sixes in his first seven balls by Abhishek. But he responsed by dismissing Abhishek, Head, Aiden Markram and Nitish Kumar Reddy, three of whom will feature on Saturday. He conceded 55 in four overs, but his breakthroughs prevented SRH from soaring beyond their final total of 266. Head, in particular, has shown signs of struggling against left-arm wristspin, being dismissed twice in nine balls against that style of bowling in the IPL, which makes Kuldeep a option to bring on early if the South Australian starts ominously against the new ball. As LSG proved against SRH, wickets are the only way to contain their explosive line-up.

Nitish Kumar Reddy will be right at home in the city of his birth. SRH have earmarked him as a long-term player and he has started the season with scores of 32 and 30. Sandwiched between them at No. 4, Reddy is the perfect foil for Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, and he's a major threat against spin, as his IPL strike rate of 170.19 since the start of 2024 suggests. Though SRH play this as an "away" game in Visakhapatnam,will be right at home in the city of his birth. SRH have earmarked him as a long-term player and he has started the season with scores of 32 and 30. Sandwiched between them at No. 4, Reddy is the perfect foil for Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, and he's a major threat against spin, as his IPL strike rate of 170.19 since the start of 2024 suggests.

Last year in Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav was instrumental in DC 'restricting' SRH to 266 after they flew to 125 for 0 in the powerplay • Associated Press

Pitch and conditions

It's an afternoon game on a batting-friendly surface, so a 200-plus first-innings score should be the expectation. In the IPL, the team batting first has won 50% of all matches in Visakhapatnam. The last three first-innings totals in the IPL here have been 191, 272 and 209.

Key stats

Head vs Starc in all recognized cricket: seven innings, eight runs, 29 balls, five dismissals, 0 boundaries. Of the five dismissals, four have been bowled and one caught behind.

Faf du Plessis has a favourable match-up against Mohammed Shami in the IPL, scoring 106 runs in 61 balls for only two dismissals. However Shami has been brilliant against KL Rahul, allowing only 28 runs to be scored in 31 balls while dismissing him twice.

In the IPL, Axar Patel has an economy rate of just 6.51 against right-hand batters, but has gone at 9.07 against left-hand batters.

Next three fixtures

DC are on the road next to play against Chennai Super Kings (Apr 5) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Apr 10) before returning to Delhi for a home match against Mumbai Indians on April 13.

SRH fly to Kolkata for a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (Apr 3) before playing Gujarat Titans (Apr 6) and Punjab Kings (Apr 12) at home.

