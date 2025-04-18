Matches (5)
RCB vs PBKS, 34th Match at Bengaluru, IPL, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

34th Match (N), Bengaluru, April 18, 2025, Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
V Kohli
10 M • 447 Runs • 55.88 Avg • 156.29 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 368 Runs • 40.89 Avg • 171.16 SR
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 276 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 158.62 SR
SS Iyer
6 M • 250 Runs • 62.5 Avg • 204.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Yash Dayal
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.42 Econ • 16.5 SR
JR Hazlewood
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 14.55 SR
Arshdeep Singh
10 M • 14 Wkts • 9.26 Econ • 16.28 SR
YS Chahal
7 M • 8 Wkts • 9.83 Econ • 17.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RCB
PBKS
Player
Role
Rajat Patidar (c)
Top order Batter
Abhinandan Singh 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Manoj Bhandage 
Allrounder
Swastik Chikara 
Batter
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 
Bowler
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Mohit Rathee 
Allrounder
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Devdutt Padikkal 
Top order Batter
Krunal Pandya 
Allrounder
Rasikh Salam 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Suyash Sharma 
Bowler
Swapnil Singh 
Bowler
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Yash Dayal 
Bowler
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days18 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC651100.744
GT64281.081
RCB64280.672
PBKS64280.172
LSG74380.086
KKR73460.547
MI62440.104
RR7254-0.714
SRH6244-1.245
CSK7254-1.276
Full Table