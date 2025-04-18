RCB vs PBKS, 34th Match at Bengaluru, IPL, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
34th Match (N), Bengaluru, April 18, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RCB
W
L
W
L
W
PBKS
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RCB10 M • 447 Runs • 55.88 Avg • 156.29 SR
RCB10 M • 368 Runs • 40.89 Avg • 171.16 SR
PBKS10 M • 276 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 158.62 SR
PBKS6 M • 250 Runs • 62.5 Avg • 204.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RCB10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.42 Econ • 16.5 SR
RCB6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 14.55 SR
PBKS10 M • 14 Wkts • 9.26 Econ • 16.28 SR
PBKS7 M • 8 Wkts • 9.83 Econ • 17.25 SR
Squad
RCB
PBKS
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|18 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
