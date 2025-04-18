IPL 2025 Live Report - RCB vs PBKS - Light drizzle, long wait

Live
IPL 2025 Live Report - RCB vs PBKS - Light drizzle, long waitBy Ekanth
Snip-snip
Rain has eaten into an hour of playing time and that means overs will be lost. The toss will now carry more weight. So will performances from the big hitters, particularly Glenn Maxwell who has shifted from RCB to PBKS and needs to find form.
6
7
6
41
Short history
Rain continues, half-hour of game time has been lost. Meanwhile, Sampath, our statistician, is trying to add hope to your wait. These are the games at the Chinnaswamy with shortened first innings. The last of the completed games was a memorable one for RCB fans, Virat Kohli scored a hundred in a 15-over game against Kings XI Punjab (as Punjab Kings were called then) in 2016.
23
25
17
37
Zipped-mouth emoji
28
29
12
54
Cut-off times
'But if' has pulled its weight. Rain has restarted, the wait continues. From the broadcast: 10.41pm local is the cut-off time for the toss, and it's 10.56pm for the start of play.
16
8
7
60
Rain stops... for a bit
The fourth umpire is out on the field, as is the curator among a few others. The umbrelaas are closed. The covers are on but if the weather stays clear, the toss shouldn't be far away.
60
40
16
47
Toss delayed
The toss has officially been delayed. No threat of a shortened game just yet, that'll take at least an hour. The drainage at the Chinnaswamy is excellent too, you can read about the makeover it got in 2017 here.
8
10
10
46
How will this play out?
PBKS' players and coaches are still on the balcony, chatting about with coffees and laughs. Having said that, we should still get a game, and it might be different from usual. The pitch is Bengaluru is generally flat, but this season it's been slower. So, batters haven't been able to score mountains of runs. The curator had said that high heat and low humidity were reasons for it. It certainly hasn't been hot today, so will this be an old-school run fest? And will the toss decide the game?
Will RCB break their Chinnaswamy jinx today?80.3K votes
Yes
No
8
9
8
7
Covered in drizzle
On the 18th anniversary of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are back home, which might not be a great sign for them given they've lost their last two games this season at the Chinnaswamy. But they are strongly placed having won all of their games away. Punjab Kings, their opponents, are coming off a dream victory against KKR. They, too, have eight points and are sitting high. So, this promises to be an evenly fought game, but for now, it doesn't look like one that'll start on time. There's been rain around, currently it's just a drizzle, but that's steady enough to keep the covers on and the players inside.
5
4
5
12