IPL 2025 Live Report - RCB vs PBKS - Light drizzle, long wait

On the 18th anniversary of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are back home, which might not be a great sign for them given they've lost their last two games this season at the Chinnaswamy. But they are strongly placed having won all of their games away. Punjab Kings, their opponents, are coming off a dream victory against KKR. They, too, have eight points and are sitting high. So, this promises to be an evenly fought game, but for now, it doesn't look like one that'll start on time. There's been rain around, currently it's just a drizzle, but that's steady enough to keep the covers on and the players inside.