Chahal, Arshdeep and Wadhera topple Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings 98 for 5 (Wadhera 33, Hazlewood 3-14, Bhuvneshwar 2-26) beatRoyal Challengers Bengaluru 95 for 9 (David 50*, Jansen 2-10, Chahal 2-11, Arshdeep 2-23, Harpreet 2-25) by five wickets

Horror for the batters, fantasy for the bowlers - it was a mash-up of genres at the M Chinnaswamy stadium and it kept the viewer guessing, but the climax went Punjab Kings' way thanks to Nehal Wadhera 's sparkling 33 off 19 balls. The heavy lifting, though, was done by their bowlers after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and put RCB in to bat after rain reduced the game to a 14-overs-a-side affair.

Josh Hazlewood made a modest chase of 96 tougher than it seemed on a pitch that offered steep bounce. PBKS might have feared being hit by a comeback similar to the one they delivered to Kolkata Knight Riders three days ago, but they didn't rush the chase and were able to target bowlers in the end which got them through.

RCB almost get skittled

After being put into bat and with fewer overs to play with, RCB looked to get off to a positive start. Phil Salt drove the first ball down the ground for four. Cross-batted and aerial shots were fraught with danger right from the start. Both Salt and Virat Kohli were out pulling, the former off a length ball and the latter to a shorter ball after walking down the pitch.

Arshdeep Singh, who came into this game with two powerplay wickets this season, doubled his tally.

Rajat Patidar whipped Arshdeep and Xavier Bartlett for a four and a six over the leg side. Liam Livingstone looked to end the four-over powerplay on a high. He charged at Bartlett and was out trying to slap a length ball, with Priyansh Arya running back from cover point to take the catch.

RCB's were reduced to 26 for 3. Jitesh Sharma swung at Marco Jansen but was beaten both times and in the following over Patidar top-edged a pull off Chahal which landed safely at midwicket. Jitesh wasn't as lucky next ball as he found deep backward square with a slog sweep.

Two balls later, Krunal Pandya was the third batter out on the pull. He couldn't extend his arms fully and feathered a shortish ball from Jansen onto his helmet and it popped right up for a caught and bowled. PBKS used DRS to reduce RCB to 33 for 5.

Chahal, who was back to slowing down his speeds and teasing the batter, struck again by looping the ball wide of Patidar's off stump and having him slash to long-off. RCB's ploy to send in Manoj Bhandage as the Impact Player didn't work as he was beaten on the flick by Jansen and dismissed lbw.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and David stitched a 21-run stand for the eighth wicket, taking RCB past fifty. Harpreet Brar dismissed Bhuvneshwar and Yash Dayal off successive balls, leaving the hosts at 63 for 9 in 11.5 overs.

David then nailed a few expansive shots at the end. He went deep in the crease to pull Bartlett for two fours. He farmed strike to face the final over and smashed three successive sixes, including one off a no-ball, to reach his fifty and lift RCB to 95 for 9.

PBKS can't take off

The chase started with a few early jitters for PBKS. Prabhsimran Singh missed a scoop and a swipe off Bhuvneshwar in the first over. Priyansh Arya then edged a cover drive off Yash Dayal over first slip in the next over.

A top edge off a swipe across the line fell safely at square leg to start the third. Prabhsimran connected with a couple of drives but miscued a flat-bat hit to mid-off when the bowler shortened his length. Arya was out in similar fashion off Hazlewood in the following over as PBKS were reduced to 33 for 2.

Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer were happy to play out a couple of quiet overs and only go after poor balls. Krunal Pandya delivered a couple of them in the sixth over when he drove the ball into the pitch, allowing Inglis to pull and cut.

Hazlewood just too good

Hazlewood, though, used his height to generate extra bounce to dismiss both batters on the cut. The ball zipped off a length to have Shreyas caught behind. The one to Inglis was shorter and went off the top edge to deep third. PBKS were 53 for 4, needing 43 off 36 balls.

Suyash Sharma's attempt to bowl for wickets with a drop in pace and consistent lengths beat Wadhera four times when he was new to the crease. But the batter got a reverse between short third and backward point before plonking one over cow corner.

Hazlewood continued to be unhittable and gave away just two runs off the tenth over. He banged the ball into the pitch and nearly had Shashank Singh caught behind on the cut. He finished for 3 for 14 in three overs.

Wadhera's smooth finish

Suyash couldn't build the pressure as he overpitched and Wadhera reached out and swiped him over long-off. He then pierced the gap through cover with a scorching drive. Luck, too, went against RCB as a ripping legbreak beat Wadhera's cover drive and the keeper to race to the boundary.

The crowd tried to pump life into the game when Bhuvneshwar dismissed Shashank but those hopes were dashed by Wadhera, who first picked up a shortish ball over fine leg for six and then slapped a length ball on the up through cover.