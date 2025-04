Hazlewood now has 12 wickets. The same as table-topper Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who has led the pack since the second day of IPL 2025 when he picked up 4 for 18 against MI. But, while both of them have played seven games each, Noor has an economy rate of 7.12, while Hazlewood's stands at 8.17, deciding their order on the table.