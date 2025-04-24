Live Report - Kohli hits first home fifty at IPL 2025

Live
Live Report - Kohli hits first home fifty at IPL 2025By Shashank Kishore
2nd reprieve for Padikkal
This time on 36, Padikkal is dropped by Jurel behind the stumps as he attempts to back away and cut. Kohli adds insult to injury by backing away to flat-bat Parag over the sight screen despite having appeared to have not hit it as well as he would've liked.
Deshpande reprieves Padikkal
After a nightmare first over, Deshpande hasn't had a lot to do on the field. But when a chance finally comes his way, he puts down a tough catch at deep backward square to reprieve Padikkal on 28.
Hasaranga got the ball to bounce off a length and had Padikkal top-edge a sweep. It seemed as if Deshpande was late to move from the boundary line; by the time he got to the ball, it was dying on him.
RCB 119/1 in 13 overs.
Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Kohli the most times in the IPL.
While RR will be over the moon to see him dismiss Kohli again, it appears as if Sandeep's job here is to keep things quiet. He's bowling his slower length deliveries into the pitch to try and have Kohli drag them to the leg side.
After one mistimed pull, Kohli decides it's time to back away and try to carve behind poin. And he does just that to raise RCB's 100, as well as a half-century off the very next delivery. Gets there off his 32nd delivery - it's his fifth fifty this season
RCB 109/1 in 12 overs.
The stranglehold is on
1 Number of boundaries RCB have hit between overs 6-9
The hex of the exes
After Siraj, Rahul & Chahal, will RR find an ex-RCB hero?
Hasaranga, RCB's highest wicket-taker in 2022, has struck in his very first over as he has Salt holing out to deep midwicket. He slowed it down beautifully, and forced him to slog-sweep against the turn. Salt only managed more elevation and not distance.
RCB 61/1 in 6.4 overs.
As soon as he bowled the over, Hasaranga quickly rushed off the field clutching his shoulder. He's currently getting attention from the physio.
Deshpande travels; RCB motor along
•
He hasn't taken a cue from what Archer did. Each of his three full balls have been punished. RCB 51/0 in 5 overs.
Unlucky Jofra
Kohli’s first four was off the glove and over the slips.
His second, a thick inside edge that shaves past leg stump.
Having had the slices of luck, Kohli uses his wrists and bottom hand to whip another short ball through square leg for a third boundary.
Every ball delivered by Jofra has been an event. Yet, his figures read 2-0-21-0. Where's the justice, cricket gods?
RCB 28/0 in 3 overs.
Salt dropped!
On 1 off 5, Salt toe-ends a low full toss from Farooqi to Parag, who tumbles around and puts down a chance at mid-off. He had the ball in his hand, until he lost control when he turned over. Will Salt make RR pay?
Pace like fire!
Every single ball in that first over from Archer was banged into the pitch, short of length or short. To have both Salt and Kohli on the hop.
The first ball Kohli faced was a 150kph thunderbolt that missed everybody, and flew over the keeper's head. Exhilarating stuff.
Despite batters struggling to come to grips with the pace and bounce, RCB still have 11 from the first over. Kohli's first boundary was fortuitous - the ball lobbed over the slips off the glove into the third man boundary.
Archer v Salt: Round 2
When Jofra Archer and Phil Salt last crossed paths in Jaipur, it was a fiery duel. Archer laid the trap - short, sharp and relentless - and Salt, ever the aggressor, took the bait more than once and took Archer down. Since then, Salt has twice fallen in the first over to the short ball, both times to Arshdeep Singh. As round two with Archer looms, the question lingers: will Salt back himself to go for it despite those two reversals against Arshdeep?
RCB face home truths
Each of their three defeats in Bengaluru has followed a similar pattern: loss toss, put in on difficult tracks, loss of early wickets or a collapse leading to below-par totals the struggle to defend against dew.
Liam Livingstone and Tim David are their only batters with a half-century at home this season. They have had nine 50-plus scores away. At home, RCB's top six averages just 13.94, the lowest across all teams this season, and their collective strike rate of 117.28 is the second lowest.
Here's what Patidar made of the situation at his first press conference as RCB captain.
Patidar loses yet another toss!
Rajat Patidar lost his fourth successive toss in a row at home as RCB were put in to bat yet again, this time by Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Riyan Parag, RR's stand-in captain, announced one change: Afghanistan left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi replaced Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana.
RCB are unchanged from the XII that beat Punjab Kings away three days ago.
Patidar hoped his batters would use their experience of having batted here earlier to adapt quickly and be better with their shot selection.
Parag hoped the past trend of the surface getting better to bat on in the second innings continues.
RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Players list: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Waning Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Tushar Deshpande
Impact Players list: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore
Can RCB break their home jinx?
One team is fine-tuning, the other is still mixing and matching. One team can't win at home, the other can't seem to win at all.
RCB's winless home run is a curious blemish in a promising campaign, where they've won each of their five away games.
RR are on a four-match losing streak. Twice they haven't managed to score nine off the final over to win. They're grappling with questions about their combinations eight games in.
Teir batting often lacks depth despite the Impact Player rule; a misfiring middle order has too often left them chasing games they have controlled up to a point.
Can they rally around to win before it's too late?
