42nd Match (N), Bengaluru, April 24, 2025, Indian Premier League
RR chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 9.76
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 63/0 (12.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:RCB 210
RR bowl against unchanged RCB; Farooqi in

RR made one change, dropping Theekshana for the Afghanistan player

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
24-Apr-2025 • 1 hr ago
2:57

RCB's top three must 'assess their home wicket'

Rajat Patidar lost his fourth successive toss in a row at home as RCB were put in to bat yet again, this time by Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Riyan Parag, RR's stand-in captain, announced one change: Afghanistan left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi replaced Sri Lanka offspinner Maheesh Theekshana.
RCB are unchanged from the XII that beat Punjab Kings away three days ago.
Patidar hoped his batters would use their experience of having batted here earlier to adapt quickly and be better with their shot selection.
Parag hoped the past trend of the surface getting better to bat on in the second innings continues.
RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Players list: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Waning Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande
Impact Players list: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore
Rajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers BengaluruRCB vs RRIndian Premier League

Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
RCB 66.05%
RCBRR
100%50%100%RCB InningsRR Innings

Current Over 15 • RCB 140/1

Live Forecast: RCB 210
Powered by Smart Stats
RCB Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
caught2623
V Kohli
not out6339
D Padikkal
not out4324
Extras(w 8)
Total140(1 wkt; 14.2 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT862121.104
DC862120.657
MI954100.673
RCB853100.472
PBKS853100.177
LSG95410-0.054
KKR83560.212
RR8264-0.633
SRH8264-1.361
CSK8264-1.392
Full Table