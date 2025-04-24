RR bowl against unchanged RCB; Farooqi in
RR made one change, dropping Theekshana for the Afghanistan player
Rajat Patidar lost his fourth successive toss in a row at home as RCB were put in to bat yet again, this time by Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Riyan Parag, RR's stand-in captain, announced one change: Afghanistan left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi replaced Sri Lanka offspinner Maheesh Theekshana.
RCB are unchanged from the XII that beat Punjab Kings away three days ago.
Patidar hoped his batters would use their experience of having batted here earlier to adapt quickly and be better with their shot selection.
Parag hoped the past trend of the surface getting better to bat on in the second innings continues.
RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Players list: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Waning Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande
Impact Players list: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo