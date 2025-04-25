Parag: We didn't show enough intent against the spinners

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag believes his batters did not attack the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinners enough that eventually cost them another close chase, by 11 runs in Bengaluru . RR needed 18 to win from the last 12 balls when Josh Hazlewood conceded just one run and dismissed a set Dhurv Jurel and Jofra Archer on consecutive deliveries before Yash Dayal defended 16 runs in the last over.

It's the third chase in a row RR have lost after seeing victory within their sights. In their last two clashes, against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, they needed nine to win from the last over but lost on both occasions.

While all other RCB fast bowlers, apart from Hazlewood, leaked runs at at least 11 an over, their spinners put the brakes on RR in the middle overs, as Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma gave away 31 runs each in their respective four overs. Krunal also struck with the big wickets of Parag on his first ball and of Nitish Rana in his third over.

"I think we did really well with the ball," Parag said after the game. "I thought it was probably like a 210 to 220 wicket. We held them back really well. With our batting halfway through our innings, I thought we were in the driver's seat. We had probably eight and a half runs per over [needed] in the last 10-11 overs. I think we've got ourselves to blame, we didn't show enough intent towards the spinners. We just could you have executed our batting a little bit better."

With RR's fifth loss in a row, they continue to slump at eighth spot on the points table while RCB jump to third, only behind Gujarat Titans and DC, after their first win at home. With only two wins from nine games for RR so far, they are in must-win territory going forward, although winning all five may also not guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

Even when RR bowled after winning the toss, their most economical bowler was their lead spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga , who finished with 1 for 30 after tying the RCB line-up down with his pace variations on a pitch fast bowlers appeared easier to score off. When Krunal and Suyash came on for RCB in the chase after RR had smashed 87 in the first seven overs off the quick bowlers, they fired in a lot of deliveries to hurry up the batters. The RCB duo conceded boundaries too, but once Krunal struck with his first ball, the RR batters managed only two fours off five overs in a row against spin. That shot up RR's asking rate from 8.72 at the start of the tenth over to 11 after 14 overs, and 11.50 by the time Krunal and Suyash finished their overs.