RCB vs RR, 42nd Match at Bengaluru, IPL, Apr 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

42nd Match (N), Bengaluru, April 24, 2025, Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
V Kohli
10 M • 402 Runs • 57.43 Avg • 142.04 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 296 Runs • 32.89 Avg • 154.97 SR
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 394 Runs • 39.4 Avg • 145.38 SR
DC Jurel
10 M • 255 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 152.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JR Hazlewood
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.39 Econ • 14.41 SR
KH Pandya
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.04 Econ • 14.4 SR
PW Hasaranga
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.41 Econ • 14.66 SR
Sandeep Sharma
10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.75 Econ • 24.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RCB
RR
Player
Role
Rajat Patidar (c)
Top order Batter
Abhinandan Singh 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Manoj Bhandage 
Allrounder
Swastik Chikara 
Batter
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 
Bowler
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Mohit Rathee 
Allrounder
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Devdutt Padikkal 
Top order Batter
Krunal Pandya 
Allrounder
Rasikh Salam 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Suyash Sharma 
Bowler
Swapnil Singh 
Bowler
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Yash Dayal 
Bowler
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days24 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT862121.104
DC862120.657
RCB853100.472
PBKS853100.177
LSG95410-0.054
MI84480.483
KKR83560.212
RR8264-0.633
SRH7254-1.217
CSK8264-1.392
Full Table