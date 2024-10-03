Matches (5)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
Lucknow, October 01 - 05, 2024, Irani Cup
Mumbai FlagMumbai
537
Rest of India FlagRest of India
(74 ov) 289/4

Day 3 - Rest of Ind trail by 248 runs.

Current RR: 3.90
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 43/0 (4.30)
Report

Easwaran 151* leads Rest of India's reply after Sarfaraz 222*

RoI are still trailing Mumbai's first-innings total of 537 by 248 runs

ESPNcricinfo staff
03-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Abhimanyu Easwaran celebrates his century, Bangladesh A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test, 2nd day, Cox's Bazar, November 29, 2022

File photo: Abhimanyu Easwaran brought up his 26th hundred in first-class cricket  •  Bangladesh Cricket Board

Rest of India 289 for 4 (Easwaran 151*, Avasthi 2-66) trail Mumbai 537 (Sarfaraz 222*, Rahane 97, Mukesh 5-110) by 248 runs
Abhimanyu Easwaran's unbeaten 151 took Rest of India (RoI) to 289 for 4 at the end of day three of the Irani Cup in Lucknow. But with Mumbai posting 537 in their first innings, RoI still have a mountain to climb.
In the morning, Mumbai could add only one to their overnight 536 for 9. In the third over of the day, Mukesh Kumar knocked out Mohammad Juned Khan's off stump for his fifth wicket of the innings, leaving Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten on 222.
RoI had a somewhat nervy start but with Shardul Thakur unwell, Mumbai were forced to bring spin as early as in the sixth over. Juned provided the breakthrough by having RoI captain Ruturaj Gaikwad caught at second slip. RoI had only 40 runs on the board at that point but Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan stabilised them with an 87-run stand for the second wicket.
Sudharsan, though, failed to convert his start and was lbw for 32 off Tanush Kotian after lunch. Devdutt Padikkal didn't last long either and was caught behind for 16 off the bowling of Mohit Avasthi. It was a similar story for Ishan Kishan. He scored 38 before edging Avasthi to the wicketkeeper.
By contrast, Easwaran was looking comfortable. He eased to his hundred off just 117 balls, even though only 38 runs had come in boundaries. He slowed down a bit after his hundred but Dhruv Jurel kept the scoreboard moving with an unbeaten 30 off 41 balls.
In the penultimate over of the day, Easwaran brought up his 150, which was followed by Jurel hitting Kotian for a four and a six off successive balls. By stumps, the two had added 61 in an unbroken stand for the fifth wicket.
Irani Cup

Easwaran 151* leads Rest of India's reply after Sarfaraz 222*

Rest of Ind Innings
Player NameRB
RD Gaikwad
caught927
AR Easwaran
not out151212
B Sai Sudharsan
lbw3279
D Padikkal
caught1631
Ishan Kishan
caught3860
DC Jurel
not out3041
Extras(lb 7, nb 6)
Total289(4 wkts; 74 ovs)
