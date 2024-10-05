Kotian hits century as Mumbai end 27-year wait for Irani Cup

Mumbai 537 (Sarfaraz 222*, Rahane 97, Mukesh 5-110) and 329 for 8 decl (Kotian 114*, Shaw 76, Saransh 6-121) drew with Rest of India 416 (Abhimanyu 191, Jurel 93, Kotian 3-101)

Tanush Kotian scored his second first class century on the fifth day of the Irani Cup as Mumbai won the title on the basis of their first-innings lead, lifting the trophy for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

Kotian added 94 runs to his overnight total of 20 as Mumbai batted through the day, declaring with a 450-run lead when Rest of India agreed to end the match as a draw. Kotian became the first batter to cross fifty twice in an Irani Cup game while batting at No. 8 or lower. Offspinner Saransh Jain picked up a six-wicket haul, but Rest of India were unable to bowl Mumbai out with enough time to have a crack at their total.

Mumbai began the day with a 274-run lead, with Kotian at the crease with Sarfaraz Khan. Saransh trapped Sarfaraz lbw in the fourth over of the day, and two overs later, had Shardul Thakur stumped.

But Kotian and Mohit Awasthi batted 200 balls, adding 158 runs, to seal Mumbai's victory.

Rest of India turned to eight bowlers in total, including Ishan Kishan, Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, but could not add to their two strikes early in the day.

Kotian, who made 64 in the first innings, hit ten fours and a six as he batted out 150 balls for his unbeaten 114.