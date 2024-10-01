Rahane and Sarfaraz fifties drive Mumbai on opening day
Three early wickets from Mukesh had Mumbai rattling before Rahane, Shreyas and Safaraz took the team to 237 for 4
Mumbai 237 for 4 (Rahane 86*, Sarfaraz 54*, Shreyas 57, Mukesh 3-60) vs Rest of India
Three early wickets from Mukesh Kumar had Mumbai rattling at 37 for 3, but Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan all stroked composed half-centuries, ensuring they ended day one of the Irani Trophy on the ascendancy. At stumps - after just 68 overs due to bad light - Mumbai were 237 for 4 against Rest of India, with Rahane and Sarfaraz still at the crease.
Mumbai, after being inserted, endured the worst possible start, losing their opener Prithvi Shaw for just 4 after he edged Mukesh to Devdutt Padikkal at second slip. Mukesh would strike again in no time, getting Hardik Tamore caught behind for a duck just two deliveries later. Ayush Mhatre tried to lead a recovery for Mumbai, but Mukesh returned in his second spell and struck immediately, dismissing the batter for 19.
With Mumbai on the ropes, captain Rahane led from the front, putting up two crucial partnerships. First, he and Iyer added 102 for the fourth wicket, before Iyer was dismissed by Yash Dayal for 57. That didn't hamper Mumbai's momentum though, as Rahane and Sarfaraz kept the runs flowing, their 98-run stand putting Mumbai in a strong position going into the second day.
Rahane, who recently struck a century for Leicestershire in the County Championship, was unbeaten on 86 off 197 balls, with six fours and a six. Sarfaraz, meanwhile, had made his way to 54 not out, with six fours.
Mumbai are without allrounder Musheer Khan for the game after he suffered a fracture in the neck region following a road accident on the outskirts of Lucknow.