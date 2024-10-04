Matches (6)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
Lucknow, October 01 - 05, 2024, Irani Cup
Mumbai FlagMumbai
(40 ov) 537 & 153/6
Rest of India FlagRest of India
416

Day 4 - Mumbai lead by 274 runs.

Current RR: 3.82
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 35/2 (3.50)
Report

Mulani and Shaw put Mumbai in position of strength on tricky track

Mumbai finished the fourth day 274 runs in front with four second-innings wickets in hand

ESPNcricinfo staff
04-Oct-2024 • 47 mins ago
Prithvi Shaw finally got his Ranji Trophy campaign started, Bengal vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy, 1st day, Kolkata, February 2, 2024

Prithvi Shaw scored most of the runs for Mumbai on the fourth day  •  Cricket Association of Bengal

Stumps Mumbai 153 for 6 (Shaw 76, Kotian 20*, Jain 4-67, Suthar 2-40) and 537 lead Rest of India 416 (Abhimanyu 191, Jurel 93, Kotian 3-101, Mulani 3-122) by 274 runs
The fourth day of the Irani Cup started with Rest of India well placed to challenge Mumbai's first-innings score of 537, and overnight batters Abhimanyu Easwaran and Dhruv Jurel did well to begin with. Shams Mulani, however, sent them back in back-to-back overs to finish off the fight, and from 393 for 4, Rest of India collapsed to 416 all out. That gave Mumbai a handy lead of 121, which Prithvi Shaw has added to since, putting the team in a strong position to finish on top.
Abhimanyu and Jurel were on 151 and 30 overnight, and Jurel was the quicker of the two on the fourth morning, scoring at 76.85 to get to 93 before Mulani sent him back gloving an attempted sweep through to wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore. That ended the fifth-wicket stand of 165, and one wicket led to another when Abhimanyu also fell to the sweep, sending the ball pitched in the rough outside leg stump to Tanush Kotian at short fine-leg. He fell for 191.
No one from Rest of India reached double figures after that as Mulani and Kotian finished with three apiece.
The Mumbai second innings was all about Shaw. As wickets fell at the other end, all courtesy spin - Saransh Jain the offspinner and Manav Suthar the leg-arm spinner - Shaw went about his job merrily, scoring 76 in 105 balls with eight fours and a six. Shaw, who had missed out in the first innings, scoring only 4, became the fifth Mumbai wicket to fall late in the day, to Jain, who has 4 for 67 to Suthar's 2 for 40.
Rest of India will hope to finish off the Mumbai innings quickly on the fifth morning and give themselves a chance of pulling off the chase, however steep and unlikely - seeing that spinners are very much in the game at this stage - but Mumbai will start the day feeling the better of the two camps.
Mumbai Innings
Player NameRB
PP Shaw
bowled76105
A Mhatre
stumped1418
HJ Tamore
caught726
AM Rahane
lbw927
SS Iyer
bowled812
SN Khan
not out926
SZ Mulani
bowled02
TK Kotian
not out2026
Extras(b 4, lb 2, nb 2, w 2)
Total153(6 wkts; 40 ovs)
<1 / 3>