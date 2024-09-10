Matches (15)
ENG v SL (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
Afghanistan tour of India (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (5)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (1)
County DIV2 (4)

Knights vs Leinster, 18th Match at Wicklow, INTER-PRO T20, Sep 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Wicklow, September 10, 2024, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy
PrevNext
Northern Knights FlagNorthern Knights
Leinster Lightning FlagLeinster Lightning
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
NK Win & Bat
LEL Win & Bat
NK Win & Bowl
LEL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:21
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Oak Hill Cricket Club
Series
Season2024
Match days10 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy

TeamMWLPTNRR
LEL870342.591
NK843211.390
NWW92611-2.057
REDS92611-2.137
Full Table