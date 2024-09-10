Matches (15)
ENG v SL (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
Afghanistan tour of India (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (5)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (1)
County DIV2 (4)
Knights vs Leinster, 18th Match at Wicklow, INTER-PRO T20, Sep 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Wicklow, September 10, 2024, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
NK Win & Bat
LEL Win & Bat
NK Win & Bowl
LEL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Knights
L
NR
L
W
W
Leinster
W
NR
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:21
Match details
|Oak Hill Cricket Club
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|10 September 2024 - day (20-over match)