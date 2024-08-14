Matches (7)
Men's Hundred (2)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Knights vs Warriors, 14th Match at Eglinton, INTER-PRO T20, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Eglinton, August 14, 2024, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy
What will be the toss result?
NK Win & Bat
NWW Win & Bat
NK Win & Bowl
NWW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Knights
W
L
L
NR
L
Warriors
L
L
W
NR
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:17
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
|Woodvale Road, Eglinton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|14 August 2024 - day (20-over match)