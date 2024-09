Lungi Ngidi rested as South Africa opt to bowl against Ireland

South Africa rested their most experienced fast bowler Lungi Ngidi on a surface with a significant grass covering, fielding an attack with four seam and three spin options as they chose to bowl in the series opener against Ireland. Ottneil Baartman and Lizaad Williams are set to make their first appearances of the tour after missing out on the ODIs against Afghanistan, and allrounders Wiaan Mulder and Patrick Kruger make up the rest of the attack.